Israel-Iran war news: US President Joe Biden 'discusses' possible Israeli strikes on Tehran's oil facilities

Israel-Iran war news: US President Joe Biden 'discusses' possible Israeli strikes on Tehran's oil facilities

Livemint

President Biden indicated discussions are underway regarding potential Israeli strikes against Iranian oil facilities. This comes amid rising tensions and concerns about market volatility and Iranian retaliation in the Middle East.

U.S. President Joe Biden is greeted, as he arrives at Tallahassee International Airport to visit storm-damaged areas in the wake of Hurricane Helene, in Tallahassee, Florida, U.S., October 3, 2024. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

The US is debating a possible Israeli strike against Iranian oil facilities amid increasing hostilities in the Middle East. President Joe Biden broached the topic on Thursday — sending crude oil and the US dollar surging,

“We're discussing that. I think that would be a little... anyway," the POTUS responded somewhat vaguely upon being asked if he would support Israel striking Iranian oil facilities.

Biden however opined that Israel would not take any immediate action against Iran — at least not on Thursday itself. It is however pertinent to note that Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu has paid little heed to calls for restraint in recent days.

