Colleen Hoover, the author of It Ends With Us, the novel that inspired the film adaptation of the same name, has publicly shown her support for actress Blake Lively. This comes after Lively accused her co-star and the film's director, Justin Baldoni, of sexual harassment and orchestrating a smear campaign against her.

In a lawsuit filed on Friday, Blake Lively, 37, alleged that Baldoni, who also directed the film, engaged in inappropriate behavior during the production and led efforts to tarnish her reputation after the film's release.

Hoover shared a powerful statement on Instagram, standing in solidarity with the actress as she fights back against the alleged smear campaign.

In her message, Hoover described the deep bond she shares with Lively, having known her for over twenty years. She commended Lively for her bravery during the filming of It Ends With Us, noting that the actress had courageously asked for a safe and respectful workplace for herself and her colleagues. Hoover expressed outrage over the subsequent campaign to discredit Lively, calling it premeditated and vindictive.

The statement also highlighted the troubling exploitation of domestic violence survivors' stories, with Hoover condemning the hypocrisy of using such sensitive narratives to silence a woman who simply asked for a safe environment.

According to the legal filing, Lively alleged that Baldoni’s behavior during production was so egregious that it prompted an urgent “all-hands-on-deck meeting.” During the meeting, attended by Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds, the couple reportedly outlined several demands to address the issues. These included prohibiting Baldoni from showing explicit images or videos, discussing his alleged pornography addiction, or making comments about sexual conquests in Lively’s presence. They also requested he refrain from commenting on Lively’s weight or making any mention of her deceased father.

Lively also demanded there be “no more adding of sex scenes, oral sex or on camera climaxing” outside the scope of the script she approved when signing onto the project.

In her lawsuit, Lively also accused Baldoni and his associates of engaging in a deliberate campaign to harm her reputation. Evidence submitted includes text messages from Baldoni’s publicist to a studio representative, suggesting the actor “wants to feel like [Lively] can be buried.”

Responding to the lawsuit, Baldoni’s attorney, Bryan Freedman, denied the allegations, calling them “categorically false” and labeling the claims a “desperate attempt” to repair what he described as Lively’s negative reputation.

The fallout from the allegations has been swift, with Baldoni’s talent agency, WME, severing ties with him in the wake of the lawsuit.

The controversy comes months after the release of It Ends With Us, a film adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel that tackles themes of domestic violence.