Justin Baldoni, the director of ‘It Ends With Us’, who is at the forefront of sexual harassment allegations made by Hollywood A-lister Blake Lively, has slapped a $250 million libel lawsuit on The New York Times, according to an AP report. The suit, filed in the Los Angeles Superior Court, claims the NYT and Lively “coordinated a smear campaign” against him and nine other, the report added.

The NYT in its statement has said that it will “vigorously defend” against the lawsuit, as per the report. The NYT report in question ‘‘We Can Bury Anyone’: Inside a Hollywood Smear Machine’, was published on December 21 and was written by Megan Twohey, Mike McIntire and Julie Tate.

Also Read | As Elon Musk envisions colonising Mars, netizens discuss who will govern

Who Has Filed The Lawsuit? Apart from Baldoni, other plaintiffs in the libel suit include the film's lead producer Jamey Heath, its production company Wayfarer Studios, and PR Melissa Nathan, whose text message was quoted in the NYT story.

The story was reportedly based on Lively legal complaint with the California Civil Rights Department over her allegations of sexual harassment and retaliation. Both the story and complaint alleged that Baldoni hired publicists to “destroy” the actresses' reputation if she made public her complaints from the sets of ‘It Ends With Us’, the report added.

Notably, Baldoni's lawsuit does not include Lively as a defendant. “Nothing in this lawsuit changes anything about the claims advanced in Ms. Lively’s California Civil Rights Department Complaint,” her lawyer said in a statement, as per the AP report.

What Does The Libel Suit Claim? According to Baldoni's lawsuit, the NYT “relied almost entirely on Lively’s unverified and self-serving narrative, lifting it nearly verbatim while disregarding an abundance of evidence that contradicted her claims and exposed her true motives. But the Times did not care.”

“If the Times truly reviewed the thousands of private communications it claimed to have obtained, its reporters would have seen incontrovertible evidence that it was Lively, not Plaintiffs, who engaged in a calculated smear campaign,” it added.

However, Danielle Rhoades, spokesperson for the NYT in a statement asserted “our story was meticulously and responsibly reported. It was based on a review of thousands of pages of original documents, including the text messages and emails that we quote accurately and at length in the article. To date, Wayfarer Studios, Mr. Baldoni, the other subjects of the article and their representatives have not pointed to a single error.”

The romantic drama “It Ends With Us,” an adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s bestselling 2016 novel, was released in August, exceeding box office expectations with a $50 million debut. But the movie’s release was shrouded by speculation over discord between Lively and Baldoni. Baldoni took a backseat in promoting the film while Lively took centerstage along with her husband Ryan Reynolds, who was on the press circuit for “Deadpool & Wolverine” at the same time.

Lively came to fame through the 2005 film “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants,” and bolstered her stardom on the TV series “Gossip Girl” from 2007 to 2012. She has since starred in films including “The Town” and “The Shallows.”

Baldoni starred in the TV comedy “Jane the Virgin,” directed the 2019 film “Five Feet Apart” and wrote “Man Enough,” a book pushing back against traditional notions of masculinity. He responded to concerns that “It Ends With Us” romanticized domestic violence, telling the AP at the time that critics were “absolutely entitled to that opinion.”

He was dropped by his agency, WME, immediately after Lively filed her complaint and the Times published its story.