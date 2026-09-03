'It's got a nice ring to it': White House reacts as Trump wants to rename Strait of Hormus as 'Trump Strait'

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday suggested renaming the Strait of Hormuz as "Trump Strait" despite ongoing clashes with Iran — then hours later implied he wasn't serious. The White House later posted a map of the Gulf on social media with his suggested name, adding: "It's got a nice ring to it."

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Trump has made a series of geographical name changes to international bodies of water in his second term, at least partly with the aim of trolling other countries.

The latest suggestion came as Trump insisted the US had full control of the crucial waterway, even as fresh clashes raged there with Iran.

"Now that we have it under U.S.A. control, should we change the name Hormuz Strait to TRUMP STRAIT??? Like America itself, it would be 'hotter' than ever before!" Trump said on his Truth Social network.

Trump has repeatedly threatened in recent weeks to claim sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz, even posting a map depicting the waterway as"new US territory."

Trump, however, later played down the idea of rebranding the Strait of Hormuz.

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"It was just thrown out there," Trump said with a chuckle after an AFP reporter asked him in the Oval Office if he was serious about renaming it.

But a number of the 80-year-old Republican's previous suggestions have been dismissed as being humorous before they ended up happening for real.

Last week Trump signed an order renaming Lake Ontario as "Lake America" amid a trade war with neighboring Canada, just days after apparently raising the idea in jest.

Iran war grinds on Trump also renamed the Gulf of Mexico as the "Gulf of America" on his first day back in the White House in January 2025. Neither Mexico nor Canada have accepted the changes.

He has also gone on a spree of renaming things after himself, including the Kennedy arts centre in Washington, while the US Treasury, meanwhile, on Wednesday issued $1 coins featuring Trump's face to mark the 250th anniversary of US independence.

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The Iran war remains a deadly serious issue, with no sign of ending more than six months after the initial US-Israeli assault.

Fighting has flared again after weeks of calm, with US forces launching fresh strikes near the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday in response to what Trump said were new minelaying efforts by Iran.

Iran said one of the US strikes killed four people at a wedding, branding it a "war crime", and launched a wave of retaliatory strikes at US bases in Jordan, the UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain and Iraq.

At home, Trump has presided over a steep rise in US fuel costs as a result of the war and his Republican Party looks likely to lose at least partial control of Congress in the November midterm elections.

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Iran has effectively shut down the choke point, through which a fifth of the world's oil passes, in retaliation for the war Trump started along with Israel in late February.

Trump said on Wednesday that the United States was ready to attack Iran again -- while adding that the renewed campaign would not last "too long."

"It was a very heavy attack last night, and we're prepared to do another one any time we want," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

About the Author Akriti Anand Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More ✕ Akriti Anand



In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.



Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.



One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.



When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.



Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.



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Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.Connect with Akriti hereLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199 Twitter/X: https://x.com/AkritiAnand7 Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in