‘It is Savannah's ex-husband, Mark Orchard': TV host's ‘horrible' divorce surfaces as Nancy Guthrie remains missing

Savannah Guthrie's ex-husband Mark Orchard is being talked about on social media just as the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) released the video footage and images from the doorbell camera from outside Nancy Guthrie's house in Arizona as she remains missing for 10 days straight.

Nancy Guthrie is TV host Savannah's 84-year-old mother who went missing from her residence on early February 1.

After the release of the images, several social media users claimed that the person of interest seen in the footage resembled Mark Orchard.

“Without question,” one said, bringing back the memories of Savannah's interview where she spoke about her “horrible” divorce. Some just quietly shared the images of Mark Orchard and the images released by the FBI.

Another said, "I immediately thought of Savannah Guthrie's ex husband Mark Orchard when I saw the cctv video."

The video showed a man wearing Ski mark, gloves and carrying a backpack and a gun in a holster. He approaches Nancy Guthrie's front door in the early hours of February 1, about the time she was abducted.

The video showed the masked figure trying to cover the camera with foliage that he picked up from nearby, then appears to damage the camera. All this while, he keeps his head down, suggesting that he was aware of the camera's location, the law enforcement sources said.

Facial hair is visible through the ski mask cut-out around the man's mouth.

When Savannah spoke about her messy divorce While appearing at Reclaiming with Monica Lewinsky podcast, Savannah Guthrie spoke about her “horrible” divorce, asserting that she did not want to talk about it. Guthrie was married to Orchard from 2005 to 2009.

"Some of it was just too personal and too embarrassing…It was horrible and sad, and it broke my heart, and it took me years to recover," she had said, People reported.

Who is Mark Orchard? Mark Orchard is a journalist and television news producer. He currently resides in Washington DC, as per his LinkedIn profile. Mark Orchard currently works as a senior producer for Sinclair’s ‘Full Measure with Sharyl Attkisson’.



His resume includes a stint at BBC News as Senior Field Producer and Al Jazeera English as Senior News Editor. In 2013, he went on to work for Al Jazeera America as an Executive Producer.