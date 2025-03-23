‘It will trigger mass movement…’: US Senate top Democrat Chuck Schumer warns of uprising if Donald Trump defies courts

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer has predicted that Americans will "rise up" if President Donald Trump refuses to comply with court rulings challenging his policies. Schumer, expressing doubts about Trump's commitment to judicial decisions, issued a stark warning about potential nationwide protests.

“If the public is so, so angry and takes action — and certainly we Democrats will — it will trigger a mass movement from one end of the country to the other, something that we haven’t seen in a very long time,” Chuck Schumer said during an interview on NBC’s Meet the Press.

Clash over Executive Power Trump’s latest legal battle revolves around the deportation of alleged Venezuelan gang members, who were flown to a prison in El Salvador despite a US district judge’s order halting such flights. Judge James Boasberg admonished the administration for defying his March 15 ruling, prompting Trump to label him a “radical left” judge and call for his impeachment.

This attack on the judiciary drew a rare rebuke from Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts. Meanwhile, White House border czar Tom Homan defended the administration's actions, stating on ABC’s This Week that "the administration will abide by the court order as litigated" and that the deported individuals "were given due process according to the laws on the books."

Democratic rift over spending deal Schumer also faced criticism from within his own party for ending Senate Democrats' blockade of a Republican-backed spending plan, which helped avert a government shutdown. Some Democrats, including former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Representative Ro Khanna, voiced disappointment over the move, saying it lacked significant Republican concessions.

Schumer, however, remained defiant, dismissing calls for his resignation. “Look, I’m not stepping down,” he asserted.

Democratic strategy moving forward Despite internal disagreements, Schumer emphasized the party’s unified goal of weakening Trump’s presidency.

“Our goal, our plan, which we’re united on, is to make Donald Trump the quickest lame duck in modern history by showing how bad his policies are,” he stated.