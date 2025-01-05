Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni made a surprise trip to Florida on Saturday (January 4) to meet with former President Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort, Florida, ahead of his inauguration on January 20. The unannounced visit underscores Meloni’s efforts to strengthen ties between Italy and the United States, particularly with the incoming president. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Upon arrival, Meloni was warmly received by the Mar-a-Lago members, who applauded after being introduced by Trump, Reuters reported. The news report said President-elect praised Meloni, calling her a "fantastic woman" who has "really taken Europe by storm." This statement was echoed by Tommaso Foti, Italy's Minister for EU and Regional Affairs, who noted the importance of Italy’s diplomatic role as a bridge between Europe and the United States, as per the report.

While the specifics of their discussion remain undisclosed, the report suggested Meloni and Trump focused on a range of global issues, including Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine, trade relations, Middle Eastern geopolitics, and the case of an Italian journalist detained in Tehran.

Meloni, who is facing challenges related to the arrest of journalist Cecilia Sala in Iran, is working to secure her release. Sala was detained in December 2024, days after an Iranian businessman, Mohammad Abedini, was arrested in Italy on charges related to a drone attack that killed three US service members in Jordan.

In addition to their diplomatic talks, Meloni and Trump watched a screening of a documentary questioning the legal challenges faced by John Eastman, a former Trump lawyer involved in efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 US presidential election.

Meloni's visit follows a series of meetings Trump has held with foreign leaders, including Argentinian President Javier Milei, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, since his loss to Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

With her conservative political alignment, Meloni is seen as a key ally for Trump, and her meeting with him further solidifies the growing relationship between the two leaders.

Meloni is scheduled to meet with US President Joe Biden later this week during her official visit to Rome, which runs from Thursday (January 9) through January 12.