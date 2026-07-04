It's a 'Love Story': From friendship bracelets to wedding rings, revisit Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance

Singer Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce's real-life ‘Love Story’ has just begun. They tied the knot in New York City's Madison Square Garden on Friday in the presence of their family, friends and close people. As the newlywed couple is yet to share their first wedding pictures for their global fans, let's take a look at their so ‘High School’ romance which began with friendship bracelets, sweet moments and an internet-breaking proposal post.

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How Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce met It all started in July 2023 when Travis Kelce attended Taylor Swift’s Eras concert at Arrowhead Stadium, a spot where the Chiefs play. Later, on his podcast, he accepted being disappointed; his actual word was “b***hurt” as he couldn’t meet Swift. He said he carried a bracelet with his phone number on it.

“She doesn’t meet anybody, or at least she didn’t want to meet me, so I took it personal,” he said. The podcast mentioned on Instagram: “Anyone know how to get a bracelet to @taylorswift13? … asking for a friend.”

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 How did Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance begin? ⌵ Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance began in July 2023 when Kelce attended Swift's Eras concert. He expressed disappointment at not meeting her and later tried to connect through social media. 2 What was special about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding? ⌵ Their wedding took place at Madison Square Garden, officiated by comedian Adam Sandler, and included celebrity guests while they donated $26 million to various charities prior to the event. 3 What outfits did Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wear at their wedding? ⌵ Taylor Swift wore a custom haute couture gown designed by Jonathan Anderson for Christian Dior, while Travis Kelce also donned a haute couture look by the same designer. 4 Why did Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce choose not to have traditional wedding parties? ⌵ The couple did not have bridesmaids or groomsmen; instead, Swift's brother Austin served as 'man of honor' and Kelce's brother Jason was the best man, reflecting a more personal approach. 5 How did Taylor Swift acknowledge Travis Kelce in her music? ⌵ In November 2023, Swift tweaked the lyrics of her song 'Karma' to include a reference to Kelce, indicating her affection and celebrating their relationship publicly.

By September, Kelce was again back at trying his luck but this time, he had some success. However, he didn't reveal much at that time, saying in an interview: “It is what it is.”

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First appearance with family But, eagle-eyed fans knew that something was definitely brewing between the singer and star player. Soon, Kelce invited Swift to a game at Arrowhead. “I threw the ball in her court,” he said on a different talk show.

Accepting the invite, Taylor Swift went public amid speculation, appearing at the Chiefs-Bears game. She cheered for him next to his mom, Donna Kelce, almost confirming the romance. The two reportedly left the stadium in Kelce’s purple Chevelle, almost reminding the world of the 'Getaway car'.

Soon, both began making appearances multiple times, and Swift became an almost regular at Chiefs games. She even rushed back to Arrowhead right after her much-awaited Los Angeles premiere of her 'Taylor Swift: Eras Tour' movie.

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“Karma is the guy on the Chiefs” In November 2023, following a break, Swift was in Argentina when she tweaked the lyrics of her song Karma for her 'Lover'. “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me,” she sang.

Meanwhile, Scott Swift, who was next to Kelce, was seen applauding and approving of the new couple.

When Taylor opened up about Kelce Taylor Swift opened up about her relationship for the first time when Time magazine announced its person of the year. “This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” she said, hinting that they were already together before that first appearance at the Chiefs game.

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First kiss Soon, 'Sparks Fly' instantly with the couple going all out in public. At the AFC championship game, the couple left cameras clicking, taking to the middle of the field in Baltimore. After the Chiefs beat the Ravens, Swift and Kelce locked lips in public. “I love you,” Kelce was reportedly seen saying. “So much it’s not funny.”

In February 2024, Swift attended the Grammys in Los Angeles, followed by her Tokyo concerts and returned before the Super Bowl. Later, even Kelce joined Swift in Australia during her Eras Tour. When Taylor debuted songs from The Tortured Poets Department, fans believed that tracks like So High School were inspired by her beau.

Kelce's debut at Eras Tour Travis Kelce left Swifties screaming when he made his on-stage debut during the Eras Tour, appearing in a choreographed segment before Swift's I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.

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While Kelce called Swift "my girl" and "my lady" on the Bussin' with the Boys podcast around the same time, Swift gave a shoutout to him while accepting her award at the MTV Video Music Awards. She referred to him as "my boyfriend Travis."

The couple made their first red carpet appearance together at the annual Tight End University event. In August 2025, Taylor Swift announced her album The Life of a Showgirl, including Travis Kelce. At the same time, she made her debut on the New Heights podcast, where they openly discussed their relationship.

Engagement In late August, in a five-photo carousel shared on Instagram accounts, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement. “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” the caption read.

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They announced their wedding to the public with the marquee outside the Midtown Manhattan arena that read, “JUST&T MARRIED."

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.