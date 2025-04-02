’It’s Liberation Day’: From ‘prepare for recession’ to ‘Trump destroys economy’—Social media reacts

  • Donald Trump's “Liberation Day” tariffs announcement post sparked widespread debate online, with many users expressing skepticism about the policy's promises. Concerns ranged from fears of economic turmoil and inflation to doubts about tariffs' effectiveness.

While critics voiced concerns, some users supported Donald Trump's tariffs, viewing them as a step toward restoring domestic manufacturing and rebuilding the middle class. (File Photo: Pool via AP)
US President Donald Trump’s declaration of "Liberation Day in America" on X (formerly Twitter), tied to his announcement of new tariffs, has ignited a fierce debate online. While supporters hailed it as a step toward economic self-sufficiency and revitalizing American manufacturing, critics warned of rising prices, economic turmoil, and a potential recession. Social media reactions ranged from skepticism and frustration to cautious optimism, reflecting deep divisions over the policy’s impact on the US economy.

Skepticism and criticism

One user questioned the premise of the announcement, asking, “From whom and what exactly?”—suggesting uncertainty over what Trump was claiming to liberate America from.

Another user was more direct in criticism, stating, “Not feeling it.” This brief remark captured a broader sentiment of doubt among those unconvinced by the policy’s promises.

A different user warned of economic turmoil, posting, “Today is the day Trump destroys the American economy.” This reflected fears that tariffs would lead to higher prices, trade retaliation, and potential job losses.

Another concerned commenter remarked, “Your tariffs are going to raise prices across the board. The US consumers will feel this. It might be better if you banned products from other countries and make them here.” This sentiment underscores worries about inflationary effects on everyday goods.

A more analytical perspective was shared by a user who asked, “Please explain the negative impact on the USA economy and jobs of this ‘Liberation Day’ strategy of the USA president. Please be real,” highlighting a demand for transparency and factual analysis of the tariffs' consequences.

Supportive reactions

On the other side, some users welcomed the move. One enthusiastic user celebrated, saying, “Great day in America.”

Another supporter expressed gratitude, posting, “Thank you, Mr. President! I’m looking forward to being liberated from my money by having to pay 20% more for everything I need.” Though sarcastic in tone, the message pointed to a real concern about rising costs.

One optimistic user urged patience, writing, “Yes! I say trust the process to the doubters! I’m believing this will bring industry back to America and make us all more prosperous in the end!," suggesting a belief that tariffs could restore domestic industry and reduce reliance on international trade.

Another user emphasised the broader economic vision, stating, “Manufacturing must come back to America, so America can rebuild its middle class,” a viewpoint which aligns with Trump’s claim that tariffs will incentivise companies to bring jobs back to the US.

Economic concerns and predictions

Some users were more apprehensive about the future impact of the tariffs. One warned, “Prepare for recession, folks!!”—indicating fears that the economic consequences of the tariff.

