‘It's not really a deal for me; it's a deal for the rest of the world', says Trump as he defends Russian diesel supplies

Days after announcing a diesel supply deal with Russia, US President Donald Trump defended the agreement with Moscow on Monday (local time), saying it would help ease global fuel pressures and benefit American farmers and ranchers.

Donald Trump defends diesel supply deal with Russia: What we know Trump made these remarks before travelling to Ohio for a midterm election campaign rally.

Speaking to reporters, he said, "We make a lot of oil. We could impose a restriction on oil, but the rest of the world would be greatly affected if we did that. We could do a restriction, a cap on diesel. Keep it all for ourselves. That would have a very big impact. It's not really a deal for me; it's a deal for the rest of the world. Anything that could help our farmers, our ranchers."

The agreement marks a sharp reversal of years of US pressure on Moscow over its war with Ukraine and aims to address high fuel prices ahead of the US midterm elections, scheduled for 3 November.

On 9 October, Trump posted on Truth Social that, following a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russia had agreed to immediately supply over 300,000 tonnes of diesel, followed by an additional 500,000 tonnes in November and one million tonnes “immediately thereafter.”

The announcement stood in stark contrast to a sweeping Russia sanctions law he signed in September, which aimed to curb the oil and gas revenues funding Moscow's war against Kyiv.

Donald Trump slams Volodymyr Zelenskyy, defends Vladimir Putin amid diesel deal The diesel deal came two days before Trump announced an "energy ceasefire" between Moscow and Kyiv, "effective immediately." Moscow and Kyiv have since disputed whether the proposed truce is being honoured, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy alleging that Russia has continued to strike Ukraine's energy infrastructure despite the announcement.

Last week, Trump lambasted Zelenskyy for attacking Russia's energy infrastructure and blamed Kyiv's continued strikes for rising diesel prices, which are reportedly hurting Republicans ahead of the midterms.

Trump renewed his criticism of Zelenskyy on Monday, telling reporters, "I do think this: Zelenskyy has to focus on making the deal, not talking about that."

Speaking about Putin's willingness to reach a peace agreement, he said, "I think what's happening is he (Russian President Putin) wants to make a deal, and we have to get Zelenskyy to want to make a deal... I think they're going to make a deal. I think actually Putin wants to make a deal more than Zelenskyy."

Volodymyr Zelenskyy slams diesel deal Reacting to Trump's announcement of the diesel deal, Zelenskyy called it “absolutely terrible” and “not fair and not honest”. According to The Guardian, Zelenskyy stressed that "back room deals" with Putin would give the Russian president more opportunities on the battlefield.

In a post on X, Zelenskyy slammed the deal, writing, "Gifts to Putin will not bring peace or any benefit to the civilized world. Russia will “repay” the diesel with further terror and perfidy. Allowing Russia to sell petroleum products is an investment in a war that must be ended, not prolonged. What is needed is real de-escalation with Russia on a reciprocal basis."