The family of slain Newark police detective Joseph Azcona is grappling with deep grief following his tragic death. Azcona, a five-year veteran of the force, was gunned down in a shocking attack on Friday evening. His uncle, Juan G. Lopez, speaking with The New York Post, expressed the family’s devastation, saying, “It’s the parents. The way they were raised, the parents,” referring to the upbringing of the 14-year-old accused shooter.

Azcona’s father, Juan, was too distraught to speak, as relatives gathered at his home in Newark on Saturday night. His mother, Martha Vargas, shared her heartbreak, recalling her son’s lifelong dream of becoming a police officer. “That was my baby. He always said he wanted to be a cop when he was little and when he grew up he took the test,” Vargas said.

Divided opinions on blame While Lopez placed responsibility on the suspect’s family, Vargas had a different view. “Sometimes you can blame the parents but sometimes you can’t. You don’t know what they’re doing. You cannot blame them. I don’t blame the parents, believe me,” she said.

Deadly ambush on officers According to Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens, the 14-year-old suspect allegedly opened fire with an automatic weapon around 6:30 p.m. on Friday (March 7). A total of 29 bullets were fired at Azcona and his partner before they could even exit their police vehicle.

Azcona was rushed to University Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries early Saturday morning. His partner, who has not been identified, remains hospitalised with injuries sustained in the attack. The teenage suspect was also shot during the exchange and is being treated at the same hospital.

A community in mourning Lopez described the pain of losing Azcona, emphasising the family’s commitment to their city. “We work in the city of Newark. We pay taxes. We are business people. We keep things straight and don’t do drugs, so this hurt,” he said.