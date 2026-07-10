IU And Lee Jong Suk confirm break up after four years, leave fans in shock

Major heartbreak for K-drama fans! Actors IU and Lee Jong Suk have recently confirmed their breakup publicly after dating for almost four years. The news was recently confirmed by their respective agencies, leaving fans shocked on the internet.

IU and Lee Jong Suk part ways On Wednesday, IU's agency EDAM Entertainment and Lee Jong Suk’s agency ACE FACTORY confirmed the break-up and told Soompi, "It is true that they broke up."

As per them, IU and Lee Jong Suk will remain good colleagues after parting ways.

Also Read | IU and Byeon Woo Seok getting married? Wedding invitation goes viral

About IU and Lee Jong Suk's relationship timeline IU and Lee Jong Suk dated for a long time. They first confirmed their relationship in 2022, sending fans into a frenzy.

At that time, Lee Jong Suk’s agency had said in a press note to Soompi: “Hello. This is HighZium Studio. This is an official statement regarding the exclusive article about actor Lee Jong Suk. Actor Lee Jong Suk and IU recently progressed from being close acquaintances into being a couple, and they are maintaining a serious relationship. Please show lots of support so they can continue their beautiful relationship. Thank you.”

IU’s agency EDAM Entertainment later added to the media, “IU and Lee Jong Suk recently progressed from being close acquaintances into a good relationship. We ask for the warm reception of fans.”

Dispatch first reported on their romance. Reportedly, the two met on Inkigayo 10 years ago, and became friends. Over time, their friendship blossomed into romance.

Also Read | IU's show Perfect Crown tops global charts within days of release

Netizens react to IU-Lee Jong Suk break up However, the news of their split has left fans heartbroken and almost in disbelief across social media.

Reacting to the news, a fan commented on a post on X which announced, “IU and Lee Jongsuk have reportedly broken up after 4 years of dating.”

A fan wrote, “If the reports are true, wishing IU and Lee Jong Suk nothing but happiness and peace moving forward. Four years is a meaningful chapter, and fans will always appreciate the memories they shared.”

“That's a shame, but it is what it is. Respect their privacy,” added another.

One more said, “Nah I loved them together I was rooting for them! (crying emojis) As long as they are happy its their choice at the end.”

Someone else said, “Sad to hear if it's true, but I hope they both find happiness in whatever comes next.”

On the work front, IU recently starred in the K-drama Perfect Crown. Fans were previously surprised when a wedding invite of IU and her co-star Byeon Woo-seok was shared online as an April Fool's prank.

IU currently has a new upcoming album and concert.