IU And Lee Jong Suk confirm break up after four years, leave fans in shock

Major heartbreak for K-drama fans! Actors IU and Lee Jong Suk have recently confirmed their breakup publicly after dating for almost four years. The news was recently confirmed by their respective agencies, leaving fans shocked on the internet.

IU and Lee Jong Suk part ways On Wednesday, IU's agency EDAM Entertainment and Lee Jong Suk’s agency ACE FACTORY confirmed the break-up and told Soompi, "It is true that they broke up."

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As per them, IU and Lee Jong Suk will remain good colleagues after parting ways.

Also Read | IU and Byeon Woo Seok getting married? Wedding invitation goes viral

About IU and Lee Jong Suk's relationship timeline IU and Lee Jong Suk dated for a long time. They first confirmed their relationship in 2022, sending fans into a frenzy.

At that time, Lee Jong Suk’s agency had said in a press note to Soompi: “Hello. This is HighZium Studio. This is an official statement regarding the exclusive article about actor Lee Jong Suk. Actor Lee Jong Suk and IU recently progressed from being close acquaintances into being a couple, and they are maintaining a serious relationship. Please show lots of support so they can continue their beautiful relationship. Thank you.”

IU’s agency EDAM Entertainment later added to the media, “IU and Lee Jong Suk recently progressed from being close acquaintances into a good relationship. We ask for the warm reception of fans.”

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Dispatch first reported on their romance. Reportedly, the two met on Inkigayo 10 years ago, and became friends. Over time, their friendship blossomed into romance.

Also Read | IU's show Perfect Crown tops global charts within days of release

Netizens react to IU-Lee Jong Suk break up However, the news of their split has left fans heartbroken and almost in disbelief across social media.

Reacting to the news, a fan commented on a post on X which announced, “IU and Lee Jongsuk have reportedly broken up after 4 years of dating.”

A fan wrote, “If the reports are true, wishing IU and Lee Jong Suk nothing but happiness and peace moving forward. Four years is a meaningful chapter, and fans will always appreciate the memories they shared.”

“That's a shame, but it is what it is. Respect their privacy,” added another.

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One more said, “Nah I loved them together I was rooting for them! (crying emojis) As long as they are happy its their choice at the end.”

Someone else said, “Sad to hear if it's true, but I hope they both find happiness in whatever comes next.”

On the work front, IU recently starred in the K-drama Perfect Crown. Fans were previously surprised when a wedding invite of IU and her co-star Byeon Woo-seok was shared online as an April Fool's prank.

IU currently has a new upcoming album and concert.

On the other hand, actor Lee Jong Suk is keeping himself busy with the upcoming release of his K-drama The Remarried Empress.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.