Donald Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump, has issued a public warning regarding a fraudulent cryptocurrency coin being promoted under the name "Ivanka Trump" or "$IVANKA."

Taking to X, she said, “It has come to my attention that a fake crypto coin called “Ivanka Trump” or “$IVANKA” is being promoted without my consent or approval.”

“To be clear: I have no involvement with this coin. This fake coin risks deceiving consumers and defrauding them of their hard-earned money, and the unauthorized use of my name and likeness is a violation of my rights.”

This promotion is deceptive, exploitative, and unacceptable. My legal team is reviewing and will be pursuing measures to stop the continued misuse of my name.

Donald Trump and Melania Trump meme coins The rumours about Ivanka Trump's arise after both the US President Donald Trump and the first lady Melania Trump had introduced their meme coins, $TRUMP and $MELANIA, days before entering the White House for the second time.

Since their launch, both $TRUMP and $MELANIA meme coins have gained significant attention, with a market cap of $8.87 billion and $2.76 billion, respectively, according to data from Coinmarketcap. $TRUMP is currently the 29th most valuable crypto in the world while $MELANIA ranks 228th, according to CoinGecko.

Trump has repeatedly supported cryptocurrency, aiming to make it a national priority. The launch of the meme-coin is “ all investments," Trump said at a recent rally. The US President-elect's wife introduced her own meme coin, $MELANIA, on January 20 (Sunday, January 19 in the US).

Trump has promised to promote crypto-friendly regulations and has many pro-crypto names nominated in his administration.

On January 23, Trump banned the creation and issuance of Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) in the United States, his first cryptocurrency legislation.