Ivanka Trump credits father Donald, husband Jared for Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal: ‘Won’t fully celebrate until…’

As Israel and Hamas signed on the Gaza peace deal, Ivanka Trump expressed gratitude to her father, President Donald Trump, for his “unbending leadership” in bringing hope for lasting peace to a region that, she said, was long plagued by “pain and heartbreak.” She also praised her husband, Jared Kushner, and Steve Witkoff for their vision and perseverance.

As she credited her father for the Gaza peace deal, Ivanka acknowledged that she would not fully celebrate the ceasefire plan until all Israeli hostages are back with their families.

On October 7, 2022, Hamas militants launched a multi-pronged attack on Israeli territory, kidnapping several Israelis and foreigners. Two years later and after months of gridlock, Israel and Hamas reached a peace agreement brokered by Donald Trump to pause hostilities and carry out a prisoner exchange.

Ivanka Trump's post on X crediting her father for the peace deal came after Donald Trump announced in a press meet that Israel and Hamas had signed on the Gaza peace plan.

“I want to thank my father @realDonaldTrump for his unbending leadership in bringing real hope for lasting peace to a region that has known so much pain and heartbreak,” she said.

US envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner had travelled to Jerusalem Thursday night, where they met with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, his office said. The two later met with PM Benjamin Netanyahu and participated in the government meeting held to approve the plan.

Speaking of her husband's involvement in reaching the Gaza peace deal, Ivanka said, “Deeply proud of my husband @jaredkushner and Steve Witkoff, whose vision and perseverance remind us that even in the darkest moments, progress is possible. Their tireless work has given new hope to families who dream of safety, dignity, and opportunity.”

Ivanka continued: “I won’t fully celebrate until every hostage has been returned and peace prevails. But I hold on to hope that one day we will dance again, and maybe even dance together. Praying for healing, unity, and lasting peace.”

Gaza peace deal signed Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas signed an agreement to cease fire and free Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, Donald Trump announced.

“I think it’s going to be a lasting peace, hopefully an everlasting peace. Peace in the Middle East,” Trump said, adding, “Gaza is going to be slowly redone. You have tremendous wealth in that part of the world by certain countries, and just a small part of that, what they make, will do wonders for Gaza.”

Donald Trump also revealed his plans for Gaza after the ceasefire deal was signed on. When asked if he could guarantee that Palestinians would be able to stay in Gaza, Donald Trump acknowledged the dire conditions in the territory and said, “You can’t live right now in Gaza… it’s a horrible situation.”

He said, “We’re gonna create something where people can live. You can’t live right now in Gaza… it’s a HORRIBLE situation. Nobody’s ever seen anything like it. So yes we are going to create better conditions…”