Ivanka Trump, the eldest daughter of former President Donald Trump, recently delighted her followers by showcasing her impressive surfing skills during a family vacation over the Thanksgiving weekend. The 43-year-old mother of three embraced the holiday spirit by trying her hand at riding a FlowRider surf simulator, while sporting a sleek black one-piece swimsuit.

In a video shared on Instagram by a fan page, Ivanka is seen confidently maneuvering the surf simulator, holding onto a rope with one hand while maintaining perfect balance on a yellow board. The clip captures the carefree and fun nature of the moment, as Ivanka is heard laughing with joy. At one point, she even flashes the “hang loose” hand gesture with her free hand, further showing her relaxed attitude as she enjoyed the family getaway.

Ivanka, who is married to Jared Kushner, appeared to be having the time of her life during the surfing session, demonstrating not only her athleticism but also her ability to embrace the playful side of life. In another video shared by a separate fan account, instructors can be heard giving Ivanka some helpful tips as she skillfully navigates the challenging simulator.

Surfing has become something of a Thanksgiving tradition for Ivanka. Last year, she also attempted to ride the same FlowRider simulator.

This annual holiday activity seems to have become a fun way for Ivanka to unwind and enjoy quality time with her family, especially in such a festive and relaxed setting.