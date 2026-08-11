Jackie, beloved Big Bear bald eagle, dies at 14 after prolonged illness

Jackie, the bald eagle who became an unlikely global internet celebrity through livestream cameras at her Big Bear Valley nest, has died at age 14 after a prolonged illness.

Internet's favourite big bald eagle Jackie has died at the age of 14 The Ojai Raptor Center announced her death on Monday, August 10, saying Jackie died "in the early hours of this morning" after more than three weeks of intensive medical care. The centre said her condition had deteriorated despite treatment and the efforts of veterinary specialists.

"Over the past several days, her condition continued to deteriorate despite intensive treatment and the combined efforts of our veterinary team and consulting specialists," the Ojai Raptor Center said. "She remained critically ill, receiving oxygen therapy, supportive treatment, and around-the-clock monitoring in our intensive care unit."

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The announcement brought an end to the life of one of California's best-known wild bald eagles. For years, Friends of Big Bear Valley's livestream cameras allowed viewers to follow Jackie and her mate, Shadow, as they built their nest, incubated eggs and raised eaglets through the harsh conditions of the San Bernardino Mountains.

The organisation said Jackie was believed to be the first bald eagle ever hatched in Big Bear Valley. According to its records, she hatched in spring 2012 to a pair known as Ricky and Lucy. She was initially named Jack before observers determined that the young eagle was female and changed her name to Jackie.

Jackie eventually returned to the valley as an adult and took over the nest that was monitored by cameras. She later paired with Shadow, becoming the centre of an online community that followed their nesting seasons closely.

Her story also reflected the wider recovery of the bald eagle in the United States. The species had been severely affected by habitat loss, hunting and the use of the pesticide DDT before conservation measures helped populations recover. Jackie represented a new generation of bald eagles establishing themselves in Southern California.

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Her life at Big Bear was not without loss. The nest faced heavy snow, freezing temperatures and storms, while several eaglets failed to survive. Nevertheless, Jackie repeatedly returned to the nest and raised young, including three eaglets during the 2025 nesting season. Friends of Big Bear Valley documented her resilience through successive nesting seasons.

Jackie's final weeks were marked by a rapid deterioration in her health. Her veterinary team had been monitoring critically low blood values, with her packed cell volume falling below 6% shortly before her death. She was treated with oxygen, supportive care and intensive monitoring while specialists worked to determine the cause of her illness.

"We know this news will be deeply felt by the many thousands of people around the world who have followed her journey, hoped alongside us, prayed for her, and supported the people caring for her," the Ojai Raptor Center said. "Our team is heartbroken. It has been an extraordinary privilege to care for her."

The centre said Jackie's remains have been transferred to the care of the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.