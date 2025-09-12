Jair Bolsonaro gets 27-year prison sentence for failed coup to overturn Brazil election in 2022

Brazil’s Supreme Court has handed former President Jair Bolsonaro a landmark 27-year and three-month prison sentence, convicting him of orchestrating a failed plot to overturn the 2022 election results and dismantle the country’s democratic institutions. The ruling marks a historic moment for Latin America’s largest democracy, which has long grappled with the shadow of military coups.

What were the charges against Jair Bolsonaro? Jair Bolsonaro, 70, was found guilty of leading a conspiracy to annul the election of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, dissolve the Supreme Court, and grant sweeping powers to the military.

Evidence presented during the trial revealed that Bolsonaro’s inner circle — including his former defence minister, his running mate, and the commander of Brazil’s Navy — had drawn up plans for a state of emergency. These plans included assassinating President Lula, his running mate, and Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, who oversaw the 2022 elections and subsequent investigations into Bolsonaro.

The verdict was delivered by a five-judge panel, with four justices voting to convict. Justice Moraes, in his ruling, described Jair Bolsonaro's attempted coup as “a direct threat to Brazil’s democracy,” saying the country came “dangerously close” to returning to a military dictatorship.

Why is this verdict by Brazil Supreme Court historic? Brazil has experienced at least 15 coups or coup attempts since abolishing its monarchy in 1889. However, this is the first time that a sitting or former president has been convicted for leading such a plot.

Bolsonaro’s sentence not only strips him of political power but also leaves Brazil’s right-wing movement without a clear leader. He had been the dominant figure on the conservative side of Brazilian politics, drawing comparisons to US President Donald Trump for his populist style and divisive rhetoric.

Political analysts say this ruling represents a significant victory for democratic institutions, demonstrating the judiciary’s independence even amid immense international pressure.

How has the United States reacted? The verdict has strained relations between Brasília and Washington. US President Donald Trump publicly condemned the conviction, calling it “a terrible thing for Brazil”.

Trump’s administration had been actively pressuring Brazil to drop the case, reportedly threatening steep tariffs and sanctions against Justice Moraes. Brazil’s Supreme Court justices criticised these moves as an attempt to interfere with the country’s sovereignty.

As tensions rise, observers warn of further economic and diplomatic consequences, with Brazil now increasingly looking towards China for trade partnerships.

Can Bolsonaro appeal the ruling? Jair Bolsonaro’s legal team is expected to appeal the Brazil Supreme Court's decision, arguing that the trial was politically motivated and that the defence was given insufficient time to review the evidence.

Justice Luiz Fux, the sole dissenting voice on the panel, also questioned why the case was decided by five judges rather than the full 11-member court, raising the possibility of a future review.

However, experts believe the full bench is unlikely to overturn the conviction, given the overwhelming evidence, which included printed coup plans found inside the presidential palace and testimony from Bolsonaro’s personal secretary.

What happens next for Bolsonaro? Jair Bolsonaro had been under house arrest before the ruling due to concerns he might flee the country. While he faces a lengthy prison term, his lawyers are expected to seek house arrest on medical grounds, citing his ongoing health issues.

Crucially, the conviction makes him permanently ineligible to run for public office, effectively ending his political career. This is a devastating blow to his supporters, nearly 40% of whom, according to recent polls, believe the prosecution was politically motivated.

Meanwhile, President Lula’s government has urged calm, calling for unity and respect for the rule of law.

A turning point for Brazilian democracy The trial and conviction underscore Brazil’s ongoing struggle to protect its democratic institutions from authoritarian threats.