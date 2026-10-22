Jalen Hurts blood clot: Who is Lisa Blunt Rochester, what she wrote in letter to NFL chief Roger Goodell

Lisa Blunt Rochester, a Democratic US senator from Delaware, has written to National Football League (NFL) Commissioner Roger Goodell seeking answers about the league’s protocols for detecting, preventing and treating blood clots after Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis (DVT) and bilateral pulmonary emboli (PE).

In a letter dated October 21, 2026, Blunt Rochester raised questions about the medical decisions that allowed Hurts to play against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London after doctors detected a blood clot in his calf. She also asked whether the NFL would review the Eagles’ handling of the case, including the decisions on his fitness to play and subsequent international air travel.

The senator said the issue was deeply personal to her, as her husband, Charles Rochester, died at the age of 52 after blood clots travelled to his heart and lungs following an Achilles tendon injury sustained while playing recreational basketball.

“I am deeply relieved that Mr. Hurts's story did not end the way my husband's did,” she wrote, calling on the NFL to use its influence to help prevent deaths caused by blood clots.

Who is Lisa Blunt Rochester? Lisa Blunt Rochester, born on February 10, 1962, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, has represented Delaware in the US Senate since January 2025. She previously served as the state's at-large representative in the House of Representatives from 2017 to 2025.

She was the first woman and the first African American elected to represent Delaware in Congress. She holds a bachelor's degree from Fairleigh Dickinson University and a master's degree from the University of Delaware.

Before entering Congress, Blunt Rochester held several public-service positions in Delaware, including state secretary of labor, deputy secretary of the Department of Health and Social Services, and state personnel director. She also served as chief executive of the Metropolitan Wilmington Urban League and later as a senior fellow at the University of Massachusetts Boston.

What did she ask Roger Goodell in her letter? Blunt Rochester's October 21 letter asked the NFL to explain its medical protocols and decisions surrounding Hurts' diagnosis. She raised five key questions:

1. NFL-wide blood clot protocols: Does the league have standard procedures for detecting, preventing and treating DVT and PE, and which medical guidelines inform them?

2. Clearance to play: What standards determine whether a player can participate when a blood clot is suspected or diagnosed? Does the NFL have a league-wide return-to-participation protocol?

3. Education and awareness: What training do players, athletic trainers and coaches receive to recognise the symptoms of DVT and PE?

4. Risks associated with travel: What steps does the NFL take to reduce blood clot risks, including those linked to long-distance flights?

5. Review of the Eagles' handling of the case: Will the league conduct a thorough review of the decisions to clear Hurts to play after his diagnosis and to travel back to the US from London? She also sought a timeline for any review.

Why did the Jalen Hurts case raise concerns? Hurts suffered a blow to his calf during Philadelphia's October 4 game against the Los Angeles Rams. According to the Eagles, an ultrasound performed in London on October 10, following the team's flight and walkthrough, detected a superficial blood clot.

The team's medical staff and doctors in London concluded that he could safely play against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 11. The Eagles said a follow-up ultrasound was recommended within 72 hours. A subsequent scan on October 14 detected movement in the clot. Further testing revealed DVT and bilateral pulmonary emboli, meaning blood clots had affected both lungs.

Hurts was subsequently placed on injured reserve and is expected to miss the remainder of the season. His treatment includes blood thinners, which prevent him from participating in football activities while he is taking them.

The Eagles said they remained in communication with the NFL throughout the process. The league's chief medical officer, Dr Allen Sills, also defended the medical staff's handling of the case.

What did Roger Goodell say? On October 21, Goodell said the NFL welcomed an investigation after the NFL Players Association called for a review of the Eagles' handling of Hurts' blood clots.