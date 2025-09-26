‘James Comey is DIRTY COP’: Trump calls indicted ex-FBI chief ‘destroyer of lives,’ says he ‘got unexpectedly caught’

US President Donald Trump accused former Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director James Comey of lying, calling him a 'Dirty Cop' and ‘destroyer of lives’ following his indictment over charges of lying to Congress.

Taking to his Truth Social account, Trump wrote, "Whether you like Corrupt James Comey or not, and I can’t imagine too many people liking him, HE LIED! It is not a complex lie, it’s a very simple, but IMPORTANT one. There is no way he can explain his way out of it. He is a Dirty Cop, and always has been, but he was just assigned a Crooked Joe Biden appointed Judge, so he’s off to a very good start.

He added, “Nevertheless, words are words, and he wasn’t hedging or in dispute. He was very positive, there was no doubt in his mind about what he said, or meant by saying it. He left himself ZERO margin of error on a big and important answer to a question. He just got unexpectedly caught. James “Dirty Cop” Comey was a destroyer of lives. He knew exactly what he was saying, and that it was a very serious and far reaching lie for which a very big price must be paid!”

Charges against Comey Comey was charged late Thursday with making false statements and obstructing justice related to the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, where Trump won and potential collusion with Russia, reported AFP.

The charges were filed a few days after Trump publicly urged Attorney General Pam Bondi to take action against Comey and others.

Trump, who had just hours earlier claimed he was not involved in the case, quickly took to social media to celebrate. "JUSTICE IN AMERICA!" he wrote, calling Comey “one of the worst human beings this Country has ever been exposed to.”