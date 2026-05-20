James Murdoch to acquire half of Vox Media in $300M deal that includes New York Magazine, Vox.com, and Podcasts: Report

James Murdoch is acquiring roughly half of Vox Media through his investment firm Lupa Systems, according to a report in The New York Times.

The deal gives Murdoch significant control over some of the most recognizable brands in digital publishing, including New York magazine and Vox Media’s podcast business. However, some major Vox-owned digital sites such as The Verge and Eater are not part of the acquisition.

Here’s what the deal means and why it matters. A major expansion of James Murdoch’s media footprint

The acquisition marks the largest move yet by James Murdoch since stepping away from the media empire built by his father, Rupert Murdoch.

That empire includes Fox News and News Corp, parent company of The Wall Street Journal.

James Murdoch resigned from News Corp’s board in 2020 amid disagreements over editorial direction and climate coverage.

Through Lupa Systems, he has invested in media, entertainment and cultural businesses, including Art Basel’s parent company, the Tribeca Film Festival network and streaming ventures in India.

What Vox Media assets are included? The transaction includes:

New York magazine

Vox Media’s podcast division

Vox.com

The deal reportedly values the acquisition at more than $300 million, according to people familiar with the matter cited by The New York Times.

However, several well-known Vox Media brands are excluded, including:

The Verge

Eater

These outlets will continue operating under a separate independent company led by Vox Media president Ryan Pauley.

Why the deal matters for digital media The acquisition reflects the dramatic transformation of the digital publishing industry over the last decade.

Vox Media was once among a wave of highly valued digital-first media companies alongside BuzzFeed and Vice Media. Vice Media later filed for bankruptcy, while BuzzFeed recently sold a majority stake at a valuation far below its earlier peak. Vox Media, once reportedly valued near $1 billion, has also faced pressure to adapt.

Murdoch’s investment suggests that high-quality magazine brands, podcasts and subscription-driven media businesses may still hold long-term value despite broader industry turbulence.

Murdoch family dynamics The deal also comes after a major Murdoch family settlement over control of the broader Murdoch empire.

Last year, the family reached an agreement reportedly giving James Murdoch’s brother, Lachlan Murdoch, effective control of the family’s traditional media businesses, while James and other siblings received large payouts.