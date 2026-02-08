James Pearce Jr. arrested following alleged domestic dispute with WNBA star — here's what happened

Atlanta Falcons rookie standout James Pearce Jr. was arrested late Saturday near Miami after police say he fled from officers and later crashed his vehicle, following an alleged domestic dispute involving WNBA player Rickea Jackson, as reported by Associated Press.

Pearce, a first-round draft pick who led the Falcons in sacks and finished third in voting for NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, was taken into custody and booked at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center after Doral police responded to a report of a domestic dispute involving a man and a woman, as reported by AP.

Jail records show that Pearce faces two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, along with charges of aggravated stalking and fleeing or eluding police with lights or sirens. Bail has not yet been set for all the charges.

The Falcons released a statement confirming they are aware of his arrest, AP reported.

“We are aware of an incident involving James Pearce Jr. in Miami," the Falcons said in a statement provided to The Associated Press. "We are in the process of gathering more information and will not have any further comment on an open legal matter at this time.”

WPLG TV in Miami reported that Doral Police Chief Edwin Lopez confirmed the dispute involved Pearce and Rickea Jackson, a forward for the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks. Jackson, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA draft, averaged 14.7 points over 38 games—including 37 starts—during the 2025 season. She played college basketball at Tennessee and Mississippi State.

Pearce, an edge rusher from Tennessee, was selected No. 26 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft as the Falcons prioritised strengthening their pass rush. In his rookie season, he recorded 10.5 sacks and set a team rookie record with 45 quarterback pressures, along with 26 tackles, 16 quarterback hits, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery across all 17 games.

The Falcons finished 8-9, leading to the firings of coach Raheem Morris and general manager Terry Fontenot. The Falcons hired Kevin Stefanski as coach and Ian Cunningham as general manager.