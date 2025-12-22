James Ransone: US actor died by suicide — his family, net worth, relationships

James Ransone, the American actor best known for his work in 12 episodes of The Wire, died in Los Angeles. He was 46. The Los Angeles medical examiner reportedly indicated that Ransone died on Friday from suicide.

Ransone’s cause of death was listed as “hanging,” while his place of death was listed as “shed,” the New York Post reported.

Who was James Ransone? James Ransone portrayed the dock worker turned petty criminal Chester “Ziggy” Sobotka in season two of David Simon’s critically acclaimed Baltimore crime drama The Wire.

He continued to build his career with roles in films like “Ken Park” (2002) and “Inside Man” (2006).

He later acted in Generation Kill, where he played real-life marine Cpl Josh Ray Person across all seven episodes of the HBO show.

Ransone more recently appeared in It Chapter Two as the fictional character Eddie Kaspbrak.

According to IMDB, Ransone was born in Baltimore, the US, in 1979. He attended the Carver Center for Arts and Technology in Towson, Maryland, from 1993 to 1997.

Sexual abuse In 2021, Ransone had reportedly shared that he was sexually abused by a former tutor who worked in Maryland public schools, as the Baltimore Sun reported.

He wrote on Instagram that the abuse was a factor in alcohol and heroin addictions with which he later grappled, The Guardian reported.

“We did very little math,” Ransone recalled. “The strongest memory I have of the abuse was washing blood and feces out of my sheets after you left. I remember doing this as a 12 year old because I was too ashamed to tell anyone,” he added.

The actor reportedly filed the allegations with police but the Baltimore County State's Attorney Office did not make any charges, according to The Baltimore Sun.

In a 2016 interview, he said he wrestled "with the catharsis of acting" due to the roles he leaned towards.

"I don't end up playing a lot of likable characters, so I find myself living in a lot of unlikable skin," he was quoted as saying.

"As a result of that, I don't always feel good," he had added.

James Ransone's family: The actor's parents were James Finley Ransone II and Joyce Ransone (Peterson). Ransone was married to Jamie McPhee and the couple has two children

James Ransone's net worth: As of 2024, the actor's net worth is approximately $1.5 million, as per Mabumbe. According to Screen Dollar. his net worth is $2 million.

(Helplines: If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

In the US: You can call or text the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org. In the UK and Ireland, Samaritans can be contacted on freephone 116 123, or email jo@samaritans.org or jo@samaritans.ie. In Australia, the crisis support service Lifeline is 13 11 14. Other international helplines can be found at befrienders.org