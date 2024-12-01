Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Us News/  Jamie Dimon engages in policy talks with Donald Trump via secret back channels: Report

Jamie Dimon engages in policy talks with Donald Trump via secret back channels: Report

Ravi Hari

  • JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon has been privately advising President-elect Donald Trump on economic policies through back channels, according to a report. The report also said citing sources close to Trump’s team as revealing that Dimon participated in discussions on taxes, trade, and spending.

JPMorgan Chase CEO and Chairman Jamie Dimon has been reportedly advising Donald Trump on his economic agenda through secret back channels. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon has been in communication with Donald Trump over the past few months through back channels, helping shape the president-elect’s policy agenda, The New York Post reported, citing four sources close to Trump’s transition team.

Dimon, a Wall Street veteran, has acted as “a sounding board" for Trump’s economic plans, as per the news report. According to one GOP insider, the report added, Dimon has participated in “no-holds-barred conversations" with Trump’s inner circle, discussing areas such as government spending, banking regulations, taxes, and trade.

Both the Trump transition team and JPMorgan declined to comment, the news report said.

Earlier on November 14, Trump announced via Truth Social that Dimon “will not be invited" to join his Cabinet. Dimon responded firmly, stating, “I haven’t had a boss in 25 years, and I’m not about ready to start."

Also, in recent remarks, Dimon, a registered Democrat, suggested that Trump’s tariff threats could drive negotiations, expressing hope that the measures are implemented wisely. Despite declining to endorse a candidate during the election, Dimon has been critical of US banking regulations, labeling them an “onslaught" at a New York conference in late October. “It’s time to fight back. I’ve had it with this s—t," he reportedly said, emphasizing that some rules were detrimental to businesses and low-income individuals.

This developing relationship between Dimon and Trump highlights the intersection of Wall Street influence and governmental policy under the incoming administration.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.