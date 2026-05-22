Jamie Dimon says he will judge NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani on results, not ideology

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon has issued a sharp warning to New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, questioning whether the mayor’s progressive economic policies will strengthen or weaken the city’s competitiveness.

Dimon, speaking on Bloomberg TV, said ideology alone would not define success and stressed that results would ultimately determine his judgment of the administration.

“I don’t care what he says. What does he do? I will judge that … because you can talk about morality and ideology all you want, but if things don’t get better, you didn’t do a good job,” Dimon said.

“Hope he learns”: Dimon questions policy direction Dimon cautioned that past experience with city leadership suggests policy missteps can worsen urban challenges if not corrected.

“I have seen mayors who make statements, and they make it worse and worse and worse,” he said. “They don’t know, they can’t get into details of why is affordable housing not there anymore? Why does this not work?”

He added that he hopes Mamdani adapts to governance realities.

“Hopefully he’ll learn. I want him to do a good job.”

Clash over tax hikes and wealth redistribution The comments come shortly after Dimon and other business leaders met Mamdani, who has promoted a strongly progressive economic agenda since taking office in January.

The mayor has proposed higher corporate taxes, a 2% income tax increase on millionaires, and a luxury tax on second homes valued above $5 million.

Dimon warned that such policies could have long-term consequences for economic growth and business retention.

“Cities must compete or lose talent” Emphasizing global competition, Dimon said cities must focus on attracting businesses, talent, and investment.

“Every city has to compete, and they have to compete at every level — arts, science, schools. That is what it is, I’m not inventing that,” he said.

“He can be an ideologue, but he has to compete too … Will he learn that he’s got to make the city a place where people want to grow and build and live and have families and work?”

He pointed to global financial and business hubs as examples of competitive urban ecosystems, including Shanghai, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Nashville.

“People vote with their feet,” Dimon added.

Dimon backs lower tax burden for low-income earners During the interview, Dimon also supported comments by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos regarding tax reform.

Bezos had argued that lower-income earners should not face income tax burdens, suggesting the top 1% already contribute a disproportionate share.