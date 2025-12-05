Washington DC pipe bomb case: What suspect Brian Cole's family, neighbours said—‘never suspected…’

Brian Cole Jr, the suspect 6 January 2021 Washington DC pipe bomb case, was arrested on Thursday by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), ending a nearly five-year-long investigation into the planting of explosive devices outside the Democrat and Republican headquarters.

Advertisement

As news of Cole's arrest broke, news channel visuals shared online showed FBI and law enforcement officials rushing to an address in Prince William County, Woodridge, Virginia, roughly 25 miles from the US capital city.

Video footage showed heavy police presence at the address, believed to be linked to the suspect, 30-year-old Cole.

Now, details have emerged about the suspected bomber's family.

Also Read | Scenes outside Brian Cole's house go viral as FBI make arrest in 6 Jan pipe bomb

What we know about Brian Cole Jr's family Brian Cole Jr's step-grandfather Earl Donette was contacted by NBC News via phone.

While Donnette, in a brief conversation, confirmed to the outlet that he had spoken with the FBI about his step-grandson, he refused to comment further.

Meanwhile, the suspect's father Brian Cole Sr declined to comment on the case outright.

Advertisement

As for Cole himself, details are scarce, although NBC reported citing public records that the suspect had graduated from the Hylton High School in 2013.

What Brian Cole's neighbours said The 30-year-old suspect's neighbors mostly expressed shock at his arrest, but some did point towards him having anti-social behaviour.

“I never suspected anything nefarious going on at that house. I haven’t seen anything at all that would cause me concern," one person told NBC Washington.

“Nothing ever happens here. It’s like sleepytown,” another added.

Another woman, meanwhile, told New York Post that Cole seemed ‘antisocial’.

Also Read | FBI chief Kash Patel hails Trump after 6 Jan Washington pipe bomb case arrest

“He’s very antisocial. Very. He keeps to himself," she said, adding, "He has a dog that he loves. He walks every day, twice a day, to 7-Eleven with his dog, and he wears his headphones."

Advertisement

Another neighbour echoed the woman, saying, "He seemed very quiet. He would never make eye contact. Almost like he just didn’t see you."

What are the charges against Brian Cole? It is not immediately clear what charges Cole will be facing.

He is set be arraigned before a Washington DC federal court at 1 pm local time, as per Reuters.