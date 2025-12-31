What is the payment schedule for Social Security in January 2026? Check eligibility

January 2026 Social Security Payment Schedule: The Social Security Administration (SSA) of the United States has recently published its official payment schedule for Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) for January 2026 as well as other benefits linked to it.

As per the January 2026 Social Security payment schedule, there are two important factors to determine when beneficiaries will receive money in their accounts. These include the beneficiary's date of birth and the day they started receiving the social security benefits.

The US gives out social security payments to beneficiaries on grounds of retirement and disability among others. Typically, a social security payment is disbursed on one of the Wednesdays of every month.

However, there can be exceptions to this. For example, those who started receiving retirement, spousal, or survivor benefits before May 1997 typically get their social security payment on the 3rd of every month.

January 2026 Social Security Payment Schedule: When will the money enter? According to the January 2026 Social Security payment schedule, there are four dates when the money will enter your bank account.

Friday, January 2: Social Security payment to beneficiaries collecting it since before May 1997.

Wednesday, January 14: Social Security payment to those born between 1st and 10th

Wednesday, January 21: Social Security payment to those born between 11th and 20th

Wednesday, January 28: Social Security payment to those born between 21st and 31st. Supplemental Security Income payment Supplemental Security Income is a program that provides monthly income to people with disabilities and adults aged 65 and older with limited or no income. They are distributed on the 1st of every month separately from Social Security benefits.

SSI payments are in some cases issued ahead of time if the actual payment date falls on a holiday.

The SSI benefits compensation is set to rise after the 2026 COLA update which will be implemented on December 31. The cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) has been confirmed at 2.8% in 2026 COLA Update.

Here are the dates when SSI benefit payments will enter into the accounts of 7.5 million Americans —

Wednesday, December 31: SSI payment for January will be made because January 1 is a federal holiday.

Saturday, January 31: SSI payment for February will be issued as February 1 is a Sunday. As per the SSA, “when the first of the month falls on a weekend or Federal holiday, the payment is made on the prior business day at the end of the previous month.”

Who is eligible to get social security payments? Social security benefits are issued when one —

Ages and retires

Stops or limits work because of a disability or blindness

Loses a spouse (or a young child loses a parent)

Has difficulty paying for essentials like food, clothing, and a home