January 2026 US Visa Bulletin: State Department releases key deadlines for applicants — check details

The US Department of State has issued the January 2026 visa bulletin detailing priority dates for family-based and employment-based immigrant visas, including charts for 'Final Action Dates' and 'Dates for Filing Applications'. 

Eshita Gain
Published18 Dec 2025, 04:26 PM IST
The US Department of State has released the January 2026 visa bulletin, outlining updated priority dates for family-based and employment-based immigrant visa categories.

The monthly bulletin outlines the availability of immigrant visa numbers for January through two key charts — ‘Final Action Dates’ and ‘Dates for Filing Applications’ — which indicate when applicants may proceed with visa approval or begin assembling and submitting required documentation to the National Visa Center.

Unless otherwise indicated on the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) website, individuals seeking to file applications for adjustment of status with USCIS must use the “Final Action Dates” charts for determining when they can file such applications, said the State Department.

Is there a cap on immigrant visas granted?

The visa bulletin noted that the annual cap on family-sponsored immigrant visas in fiscal year 2026 is 226,000, whereas the worldwide level of employment-based immigrants is at least 140,000.

Additionally, under the US immigration law, no single country can receive more than 7% of the total family-sponsored and employment-based visas in a year, which is about 25,620 visas. Dependent territories are capped at 2%, or 7,320 visas.

Final action dates for family-sponsored preference class for Indian applicants

(F1) Unmarried Sons and Daughters of US Citizens: 8 November 2016

(F2A) Spouses and Children of Permanent Residents: 1 February 2024

(F2B) Unmarried Sons and Daughters (21 years of age or older) of Permanent Residents: 1 December 2016

(F3) Married Sons and Daughters of US Citizens: 8 September 2011

(F4) Brothers and Sisters of Adult US Citizens: 1 November 2006

Note: If your cut-off date listed in the bulletin is earlier than the final action date, it means that your immigrant visa can be approved (if you are outside the US), or your green card application can be approved (If you are inside the US).

Dates for filing family-sponsored visa applications for Indian applicants

(F1): 1 September 2017

(F2A): 22 December 2025

(F2B): 15 March 2017

(F3): 22 July 2012

(F4): 15 December 2006

Note: The dates represent when a US citizen or permanent resident relative filed the petition on behalf of the applicant. If your priority date is earlier than the date listed, you’re allowed to start filing paperwork. However, if it's later, then you must wait.

Final action dates for employment-based visas

First: (Priority Workers): 01 February 2023

Second: (Members of the Professions Holding Advanced Degrees or Persons of Exceptional Ability) — 15 July, 2013

Third: (Skilled Workers, Professionals, and Other Workers) — 15 November, 2013

Fourth: (Certain Special Immigrant) — 01 January, 2021

Certain Religious Workers — 01 January, 2021

Fifth: (Employment Creation) — 01 May, 2022

Note: If your cut-off date listed in the bulletin is earlier than the final action date, it means that your immigrant visa can be approved (if you are outside the US), or your green card application can be approved (If you are inside the US).

Dates for filing for Indian applicants

First (EB-1): 15 August 2023

Second (EB-2): 1 December 2013

Third (EB-3): 15 August 2014

Fourth (EB-4): 15 March 2021

Certain Religious Workers: 15 March 2021

Fifth (EB-5): 1 May 2024

Note: The dates represent when the applicant filed for the visa. If your priority date is earlier than the date listed, you’re allowed to start filing paperwork. However, if it's later, then you must wait.

