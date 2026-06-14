Japanese proverb of the day: ‘Fall seven times, stand up eight’; meaning, why it still matters

Japanese proverb of the day: “Fall seven times, stand up eight”

This is a famous Japanese proverb that focuses on the ultimate spirit of resilience. Highlighting the importance of perseverance and consistency, it suggests that no matter how many times one faces setbacks or failures, they should always find the courage to get back up one more time. Associated with wisdom, it teaches us that success is not defined by the number of times we fail but by our determination to rise every time we are knocked down.

What it means In a world where setbacks and disappointments are inevitable, this simple phrase is a timeless reminder that success lies not in avoiding failure but in having the strength to stand up one more time than we fall.

Steve Jobs, James Dyson, Walt Disney, Arianna Huffington and Bill Gates are some of the biggest names of business leaders who made history by demonstrating that persistence is often the deciding factor between failure and accomplishment. Among other such examples of individuals who embodied this philosophy, is Thomas Edison, the inventor of the phonograph, electric lighting, and dozens of other foundational technologies.

Their journeys demonstrate that persistence is often the deciding factor between failure and accomplishment. Every unsuccessful attempt provides valuable lessons that contribute to future victories.

Why it still matters Life is full of obstacles that test our patience, courage, and confidence. Whether it is failing an exam, losing a job, financial difficulties or personal hardships, everyone encounters moments of failure. It is natural to feel discouraged when things do not go as planned. However, those who refuse to give up often discover that failure is not the end but an opportunity to learn, improve and grow stronger.

Hence, this quote also emphasizes the importance of maintaining a positive mindset. Instead of viewing failures as permanent defeats, resilient people see them as temporary challenges. They analyse what went wrong, make necessary changes, and try again with greater wisdom and determination. This attitude not only increases the likelihood of success but also builds confidence and emotional strength.

This proverb is particularly relevant in today’s fast-paced world, where instant success is often glorified on social media. In reality, meaningful achievements usually require years of effort and persistence despite repeated failures. Recognising this truth helps individuals remain motivated even when progress seems slow.

How is this proverb relevant in business landscape In business, many successful companies were built after multiple failed ventures. The willingness to stand up after falling often distinguishes extraordinary achievers from those who give up too soon. In conclusion, it encourages us to view failure not as a final destination but as a stepping stone toward growth and success. The true measure of success lies not in avoiding failure but in having the strength to stand up again.

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Other proverbs with similar meaning "A smooth sea never made a skilled sailor."

"Adversity is the first path to truth."

"If at first you don't succeed, try, try again."