Japanese proverb of the day: Money grows on the tree of persistence'

Many traditional Japanese proverbs focus on perseverance, discipline and steady effort. One such saying is: “Money grows on the tree of persistence.”

Although simple, the proverb carries a powerful message about success, wealth and personal achievement. It suggests that financial rewards do not appear overnight. Instead, they are often the result of patience, dedication and consistent hard work over a long period.

Advertisement

Proverb of the Day “Money grows on the tree of persistence.”

— Japanese Proverb

What does the proverb mean? The proverb compares money to fruit growing on a tree. Just as a tree takes time to grow before it can produce fruit, financial success usually requires continuous effort before results become visible.

Persistence means continuing to work towards a goal despite difficulties, setbacks or slow progress. The saying reminds people that wealth is rarely created through luck alone. More often, it comes from determination, learning from mistakes and refusing to give up.

In other words, the proverb encourages people to focus on steady progress rather than expecting immediate rewards.

Why the proverb remains relevant today In today's fast-moving world, many people are drawn to the idea of instant success. Social media often highlights quick achievements and overnight success stories, creating the impression that wealth can be gained easily.

Advertisement

However, the reality is often very different. Successful businesses, careers and investments are usually built through years of effort, planning and persistence. The Japanese proverb serves as a reminder that long-term commitment often produces the most lasting results.

Its message is especially relevant for students, entrepreneurs and professionals working towards important goals.

Life lesson from the proverb The key lesson is that patience and consistency matter.

People may not always see immediate results from their efforts, but that does not mean progress is not taking place. Every skill learned, every challenge overcome and every small improvement contributes to future success.

The proverb teaches that persistence is often more valuable than talent alone. Those who continue moving forward, even during difficult periods, are more likely to achieve their goals in the long run.

Advertisement

How to apply it in daily life This wisdom can be applied in many areas of life. Whether saving money, building a career, studying for exams or starting a business, success often comes from regular effort rather than dramatic breakthroughs.

Setting realistic goals, staying disciplined and remaining committed during setbacks can help people make steady progress. Small actions repeated consistently can eventually lead to significant achievements.

Final thought The Japanese proverb “Money grows on the tree of persistence” highlights a timeless truth: success and financial rewards are usually earned through patience and determination.

Rather than searching for shortcuts, the proverb encourages people to keep working towards their goals. Like a tree that slowly bears fruit, persistence can eventually produce rewards that are both meaningful and lasting.

Advertisement

About the Author Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More ✕ Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer