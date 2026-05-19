Japanese Proverb of the Day

“To ask is a moment’s shame; not to ask is a lifetime’s shame.”

This well-known Japanese proverb continues to offer an important lesson in today’s world. It highlights the value of curiosity and learning, while reminding people that fear of embarrassment should never stop them from seeking knowledge. Although the saying is centuries old, its message remains relevant in schools, workplaces and everyday life.

Meaning of the Proverb The proverb means that asking a question may feel embarrassing for a short moment, but refusing to ask can leave a person without the right knowledge for years. Many people avoid asking questions because they fear looking inexperienced or uninformed. However, staying silent can lead to confusion, mistakes and missed opportunities.

The saying encourages people to value learning more than pride. It teaches that there is strength in admitting when something is not understood.

What this proverb teaches about modern life Modern life often creates pressure to appear confident and knowledgeable at all times. Social media, competitive workplaces and fast-paced lifestyles can make people feel they must already know the answers.

This proverb offers a different message. It reminds people that growth comes through learning, and learning begins with questions. In professional settings, asking for clarification can prevent errors. In education, students who ask questions often gain a deeper understanding of subjects.

Also Read | Quote of the Day: Chinese proverb urges people to ignore doubters

The proverb also promotes open communication and honesty, which are important in modern society.

A lesson for daily life The lesson is simple: never be afraid to ask for help or guidance. Whether someone is learning a new skill, starting a job or dealing with personal matters, asking questions can make situations easier and clearer.

People who seek advice often become wiser and more confident over time. Meanwhile, avoiding questions out of fear may create larger problems later.

How to apply this proverb in daily life This proverb can be applied in many everyday situations. Students can ask teachers when they do not understand lessons. Employees can ask colleagues for support instead of making avoidable mistakes. Friends and family members can communicate openly rather than keeping doubts to themselves.

Even small questions can lead to valuable knowledge and better decisions. Asking questions also shows interest, responsibility and a willingness to improve.

Why this proverb still matters today The proverb remains important because lifelong learning is now more necessary than ever. Technology, workplaces, and society continue to change rapidly. People must keep learning to adapt and succeed.

Despite easy access to information online, many still hesitate to ask questions directly. This saying reminds people that learning should never be limited by fear or pride.

Another proverb with a related lesson A similar proverb says: “He who asks a question remains a fool for five minutes; he who does not ask remains a fool forever.”