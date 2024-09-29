’JD’s not allowed in’: Trump’s running mate Vance thrown out of Pittsburgh’s iconic eatery; ‘private event’ for Harris

Donald Trump's running mate, US Senator JD Vance, on Saturday (local time) faced severe backlash during his campaign after he was denied entry at an iconic restaurant in Pennsylvania. Ironically, the same venue that had hosted Trump opponent Kamala Harris-Tim Walz campaign in August, reportedly ushered Vance and his supporters to the exit shortly after their arrival.

Primanti Bros. Restaurant and Bar in North Versailles, Pittsburgh, Pennsylavnia is a local favourite of the citizens. An employee told the JD Vance campaign that it was 'not a campaign stop' and that 'JD's not allowed in,' reported Fox News.

Pennsylvania serves as crucial swing state as it has 19 electoral college votes, which is the highest among battleground states.

Frosty welcome for Vance campaign According to Fox News, the restaurant was already aware of the Trump-Vance campaign's arrival, which led to the frosty welcome. The manager of Primanti Bros. further threatened to call the police if the Vance campaign did not leave immediately. Reportedly, the furious MAGA supporters ‘got mad, booing the workers as they were led out.’

Kamala Harris campaign: ‘Last call’, ‘private event’ In August 2024, Primanti Bros. had welcomed US Vice President and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris, calling for an early closure for a “private event.”

On that day, the place's regulars were told to pack up earlier than ususal, with the ‘last call’ going as early as 3:30pm. A local had stopped by to enjoy the games, and an afternoon lunch. However, much to his dismay, the waitstaff said they had to close early because of a ‘private event’, which was actually Kamala Harris's campaign. Later videos and photos surfaced of the campaign mingling with some high-profile guests.

‘It’s all right, don't hold it…' Despite the Vance campaign being kicked out of the local establishment, the campaign met with supporters outside the restaurant. JD Vance said that they had paid for everybody's food, and asked supporters to avoid any grudges against the employees of the restaurant.