’JD’s not allowed in’: Trump’s running mate Vance thrown out of Pittsburgh’s iconic eatery; ‘private event’ for Harris

US Elections 2024: During his campaign, JD Vance was ejected from Primanti Bros. in Pennsylvania, a restaurant that previously welcomed Kamala Harris

Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published29 Sep 2024, 10:40 AM IST
'JD's not allowed in': Trump's running mate Vance thrown out of Pittsburgh's iconic eatery; ‘private event’ for Harris
’JD’s not allowed in’: Trump’s running mate Vance thrown out of Pittsburgh’s iconic eatery; ‘private event’ for Harris(AP)

Donald Trump's running mate, US Senator JD Vance, on Saturday (local time) faced severe backlash during his campaign after he was denied entry at an iconic restaurant in Pennsylvania. Ironically, the same venue that had hosted Trump opponent Kamala Harris-Tim Walz campaign in August, reportedly ushered Vance and his supporters to the exit shortly after their arrival.

Primanti Bros. Restaurant and Bar in North Versailles, Pittsburgh, Pennsylavnia is a local favourite of the citizens. An employee told the JD Vance campaign that it was 'not a campaign stop' and that 'JD's not allowed in,' reported Fox News.

Also Read | Tim Walz faces netizens’ backlash after latest gaffe at Pennsylvania event

Pennsylvania serves as crucial swing state as it has 19 electoral college votes, which is the highest among battleground states.

Frosty welcome for Vance campaign

According to Fox News, the restaurant was already aware of the Trump-Vance campaign's arrival, which led to the frosty welcome. The manager of Primanti Bros. further threatened to call the police if the Vance campaign did not leave immediately. Reportedly, the furious MAGA supporters ‘got mad, booing the workers as they were led out.’

Kamala Harris campaign: ‘Last call’, ‘private event’

In August 2024, Primanti Bros. had welcomed US Vice President and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris, calling for an early closure for a “private event.”

Also Read | Trump, Harris Eye Pennsylvania as Main Battleground of 2024

On that day, the place's regulars were told to pack up earlier than ususal, with the ‘last call’ going as early as 3:30pm. A local had stopped by to enjoy the games, and an afternoon lunch. However, much to his dismay, the waitstaff said they had to close early because of a ‘private event’, which was actually Kamala Harris's campaign. Later videos and photos surfaced of the campaign mingling with some high-profile guests.

‘It’s all right, don't hold it…'

Despite the Vance campaign being kicked out of the local establishment, the campaign met with supporters outside the restaurant. JD Vance said that they had paid for everybody's food, and asked supporters to avoid any grudges against the employees of the restaurant.

Also Read | US Elections 2024: Harris says US immigration system ‘needs to be fixed..’

"It’s all right, don’t hold it against [the worker]," he said. "She just got a little nervous, but it’s a great local business. Let’s keep on supporting it," said Vance, reported Fox News.

 

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:29 Sep 2024, 10:40 AM IST
Business NewsNewsUs News’JD’s not allowed in’: Trump’s running mate Vance thrown out of Pittsburgh’s iconic eatery; ‘private event’ for Harris

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    179.90
    03:58 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    8.4 (4.9%)

    Tata Steel share price

    166.50
    03:59 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    0.9 (0.54%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    293.35
    03:57 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    3 (1.03%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    367.30
    03:57 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    22.2 (6.43%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Balrampur Chini Mills share price

    654.85
    03:50 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    42.35 (6.91%)

    Kalpataru Projects International share price

    1,405.90
    03:52 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    86.3 (6.54%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    367.30
    03:57 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    22.2 (6.43%)

    Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation share price

    2,859.40
    03:41 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    165.75 (6.15%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,415.00-60.00
      Chennai
      77,421.00-60.00
      Delhi
      77,573.00-60.00
      Kolkata
      77,425.00-60.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.