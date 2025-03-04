JD Vance accuses Zelensky of avoiding peace talks – ‘That’s the real breakdown’

  • US Vice President JD Vance dismissed Zelensky’s remarks, arguing Ukraine’s refusal to engage in peace talks is the real issue. He acknowledged his comments on diplomacy with Putin “set Zelensky off” during their tense Oval Office meeting.

Written By Ravi Hari
Updated4 Mar 2025, 08:16 PM IST
U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy as U.S. Vice President JD Vance reacts at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 28, 2025. REUTERS/Brian Snyder(REUTERS)

US Vice President JD Vance downplayed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s remarks following their heated Oval Office exchange, emphasising that the real issue lies in Ukraine’s unwillingness to engage in peace talks.

“I really don’t care what President Zelensky says about me or anybody else,” Vance told Fox News. “But he showed a clear unwillingness to engage in the peace process that President Trump has said is the policy of the American people and of their president. That’s the real breakdown.”

Tensions over diplomacy with Russia

Vance acknowledged that his comments about engaging in “diplomacy” with Russian President Vladimir Putin had triggered Zelensky’s frustration during the meeting. He insisted that despite the tense exchange, President Trump remains open to negotiations.

“When they’re willing to talk peace, I think President Trump will be the first person to pick up the phone,” Vance said.

Criticism of European leaders

Vance also took aim at European leaders, arguing that their unwavering support for Zelensky is unrealistic and counterproductive.

“I think our European friends, frankly, are really doing a disservice to the Ukrainians because their own populations are saying, ‘We’re not going to fund this war indefinitely,’” he stated.

According to Vance, European leaders are falsely encouraging Zelensky to continue fighting without addressing the long-term feasibility of the conflict.

Zelensky, he goes to Europe and a lot of our European friends puff him up. They say, ‘You’re a freedom fighter. You need to keep fighting forever.’ Well, fighting forever with what? With whose money? With whose ammunition? And with whose lives?” Vance asked.

Push for a settlement

Vance insisted that Trump’s approach is the only realistic solution, urging both Ukraine and Russia to follow his proposed path toward peace.

“The president is actually taking a much more realistic perspective and saying, ‘This can’t go on forever. We can’t fund this thing forever. The Ukrainians can’t fight forever. So let’s bring this thing to a peaceful settlement,’” he said.

He added that private discussions with European and Ukrainian leaders reveal a shared understanding that the war cannot continue indefinitely.

“When you talk to leaders in private, whether they’re Ukrainian or European, they will tell you this cannot go on forever,” Vance said. “There aren’t enough Ukrainian lives, there isn’t enough American money, and there isn’t enough ammunition to fund this thing indefinitely.”

Trump Administration pauses military aid

In the wake of the Oval Office clash, the Trump administration on Monday (March 3) moved to pause military aid to Ukraine, signaling a shift in US policy. Meanwhile, Zelensky has maintained that the end of the war remains “very, very far away.”

First Published:4 Mar 2025, 08:16 PM IST
