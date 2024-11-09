JD Vance and Michelle Obama top 2028 Presidential favourites — Who’s leading the race to succeed Trump?

With Donald Trump winning a second term as the 47th President of the United States in the 2024 election, attention is already turning to who might succeed him in 2028. Trump’s victory over Vice President Kamala Harris has left the GOP looking to groom future leaders, while the Democratic Party faces the task of rebuilding after its latest defeat. Betting agencies are starting to spotlight likely candidates for the 2028 presidential race, hinting at a field that could include some big names and surprising faces.

According to SportsBettingDime, leading the list on the Republican side is Vice President-elect JD Vance, who served as Trump’s running mate. Vance currently stands as the top contender with the highest odds of winning in 2028. On the Democratic side, former First Lady Michelle Obama, despite never having held public office, is emerging as a prominent candidate, topping odds for her party as the Democrats seek fresh leadership.

JD Vance: Frontrunner for the GOP in 2028 JD Vance, the 40-year-old venture capitalist-turned-senator from Ohio, became Trump’s vice presidential pick and is now the odds-on favorite to succeed him. According to data from SportsBettingDime, Vance has a 25% chance of winning the 2028 presidential race, currently set at +300 odds. Should he run and win in 2028, Vance would be 44 years old, making him one of the youngest presidents in US history.

Vance’s political star has risen quickly, thanks to his close alliance with Trump, which has solidified his standing among Trump’s base. With Trump’s endorsement and experience as vice president, Vance may be well-positioned to carry on Trump’s legacy, appealing to the same voters who secured Trump’s back-to-back election victories.

Michelle Obama: Democrats eye popular former First Lady As the Democratic Party regroups following Vice President Kamala Harris’s defeat, speculation around Michelle Obama as a 2028 contender is intensifying. Obama is seen as one of the most beloved figures within the Democratic Party and a symbol of unity and progressivism. Even before the 2024 election, polls showed that she would have been a strong opponent to Trump in a head-to-head matchup. In a July Ipsos poll, Obama was the only Democrat with a clear lead over Trump, adding fuel to the idea that she could be the answer to the Democratic Party’s post-2024 leadership challenge.

Although Michelle Obama has never run for public office, her potential candidacy has generated excitement, given her enduring popularity. Betting markets currently place her as a strong Democratic contender, with +500 odds to win in 2028, indicating a 20% chance.

Other leading contenders In addition to Vance and Obama, several other prominent politicians and public figures are likely to play key roles in the 2028 presidential race:

Gavin Newsom (+550): The Democratic Governor of California, known for his progressive policies and high-profile national presence, is a potential contender.

Ron DeSantis (+800): The Republican Governor of Florida remains popular in conservative circles despite having sat out the 2024 race.

Tulsi Gabbard (+1000): Former Congresswoman Gabbard, who shifted from the Democratic to Republican Party, brings a unique crossover appeal.

Tucker Carlson (+1400): The former Fox News personality could appeal to far-right voters who have rallied behind Trump’s anti-establishment rhetoric.

Hillary Clinton (+1400): Although unlikely, Clinton remains a political powerhouse and could return as a candidate if the Democrats seek a familiar face with experience.

Notable other candidates Kamala Harris (+2500): Although Harris suffered a defeat in the 2024 election, she may yet mount another campaign.

Nikki Haley (+2500): A prominent Republican and former UN Ambassador, Haley’s international experience and moderate stance could appeal to GOP voters in a post-Trump era.

Donald Trump Jr. (+4000): Trump’s son, who has often been involved in his father’s campaigns, remains a potential future candidate, continuing the family’s political legacy.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (+5000): The progressive congresswoman from New York has built a strong following among younger Democrats, though her left-leaning views may pose challenges on a national stage.

Dwayne Johnson (+6600): Johnson is known for his popularity as a public figure and potential bipartisan appeal.

Implications for the 2028 race The early odds and speculation reflect the current political landscape as Americans consider who will succeed Trump. For Republicans, Vance represents continuity and the potential for a younger face carrying Trump’s agenda. For Democrats, Michelle Obama’s presence could symbolize a resurgence and recalibration after 2024’s defeat. Other contenders from both parties may add diverse perspectives, setting the stage for what could be a historic 2028 election.