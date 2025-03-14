JD Vance booed at Kennedy Center days after confronted by pro-Ukraine protesters | Viral video

US Vice President JD Vance was met with loud boos at the Kennedy Center during a National Symphony Orchestra performance. Video footage captured audience members jeering as Vance and his wife, Usha Vance, took their seats. One protester was heard shouting, "Kill that Vice," prompting Vance to respond with a wave.

The incident follows over 20 canceled or postponed performances at the Kennedy Center since President Donald Trump named himself chairman in February, replacing several board members with his own appointees, including Usha Vance.

Encounter with pro-Ukraine protesters Earlier this week, Vance faced another confrontation while walking with his three-year-old daughter, Mirabel, in Ohio. A group of pro-Ukraine protesters approached him, accusing him of "selling out" Ukraine and lacking "integrity" due to his shifting stance on Trump.

Vance later addressed the encounter, saying, "Today while walking my three-year-old daughter, a group of ‘Slava Ukraini’ protesters followed us around and shouted as my daughter grew increasingly anxious and scared."

Despite the heated exchange, Vance described the conversation as "mostly respectful" but criticised the protesters for involving his child. "If you’re chasing a three-year-old as part of a political protest, you’re a s—t person," he stated.

Protesters challenge Vance’s position Video footage shows Vance pushing his daughter in a stroller, flanked by three Secret Service agents. As he attempted to explain his concerns about Ukraine’s reliance on US support, protesters shouted, "People are dying."

When one demonstrator accused him of lacking integrity, Vance pointed to his daughter and said, "Ma’am, look at my three-year-old daughter now. I told you I’d talked to you for five minutes."

A protester replied, "You signed up for this job." Vance countered, "I did not agree to have people yell at my child."

He further added, “I said if I talk to you for a few minutes, will you leave my three-year-old daughter alone, and you said yes. So I’d like you guys to respect that.”

This incident follows another protest JD Vance encountered during a family ski trip to Vermont.

JD Vance confronts Zelensky at White House The Vice President has faced intense criticism from pro-Ukraine supporters since his heated confrontation with President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House on February 28, where he questioned Zelensky’s request for additional US funding and challenged his credibility during a tense Oval Office meeting.