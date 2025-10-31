JD Vance breaks silence amid backlash over remark on wife Usha's faith, says she has no plans to convert

JD Vance, following backlash over controversial remarks on his wife, Usha Vance, said she “is not a Christian and has no plans to convert”.

“She is not a Christian and has no plans to convert, but like many people in an interfaith marriage – or any interfaith relationship – I hope she may one day see things as I do. Regardless, I'll continue to love and support her and talk to her about faith and life and everything else, because she's my wife,” Vance wrote in a post on X on Friday.

While addressing a Turning Point USA event on Thursday, the US Vice President stated that he had hoped that his wife, Usha Vance, would one day be "moved" by the Catholic Church and embrace Christianity, following which Vance faced massive backlash.

What JD Vance said JD Vance made the comments during a Turning Point event – an organisation that was founded by Trump ally Charlie Kirk – who was fatally shot during a Utah Valley event.

When asked about Usha Vance's religious background, JD Vance had said that his wife was raised in a family that wasn’t particularly religious and that the two have had open conversations about how they plan to raise their children.

Here's a glimpse at JD Vance's address:

Vance added that while Usha often joins him at church, he hopes she will one day see the Christian gospel as he does and convert to Christianity.

Why the backlash? Following JD Vance's remarks, social media has been flooded with reactions – with many netizens pointing at the Vice President's “hypocrisy.”

“Lol. Usha Vance is Hindu not agnostic this is not very hard for you to follow. They even had a Vedic Hindu wedding and one of his kids name is Vivek. The biggest hypocrite of them all is JD Vance, which is why he isn’t going for if nominated in 2028," stated one user.

Several others, however praised Vance and expressed hopes that his wife would convert to Christianity.

“Praying for Usha. Grateful my husband converted a few months after I did. He is now a deacon. An equally yoked marriage is a blessing," wrote one netizen.