JD Vance breaks tie vote to advance Donald Trump's $9 billion DOGE cuts package — What it means? What comes next?

Donald Trump's request to cancel some $9.4 billion in previously approved spending was approved by Senate Republicans on Tuesday, with JD Vance casting the deciding vote.

The decision gave some relief to several lawmakers about what the rescissions could mean for impoverished people around the globe and for public radio and television stations in their home states.

The Senate vote was 50-50, before Vice President JD Vance broke the tie.

What's next? Following Tuesday's vote, the matter is set to be produced to the Senate for a final vote. This could come as early as Wednesday.

The procedural vote is a strong sign the bill will pass the Senate after a marathon amendment session planned for Wednesday, Bloomberg reported.

The Bill will then come back to the House for another round of voting before it finds its way to Trump's desk for his signature before a deadline on Friday.

What does the decision mean? The passing of the Bill would be a victory for President Donald Trump, who overcame reluctance on the part of some moderates by making political threats and tweaking the bill to allay some objections.

The cost-cutting effort started by Elon Musk during his DOGE stint will also get a momentum if the measure is implemented.

The White House plans a series of fast-track rescissions bills to claw back DOGE-identified funds.

Republicans winnowed down the president's request by taking out his proposed $400 million cut to a program known as PEPFAR. That change increased the prospects for the bill's passage.

However, some Senators expressed concerns that the cuts to public media could decimate many of the 1,500 local radio and television stations around the country that rely on some federal funding to operate. The Corporation for Public Broadcasting distributes more than 70 per cent of its funding to those stations.

Nearly all Senate Republicans united behind the Trump administration proposal to advance the bill.

Senators Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Mitch McConnell, all Republicans, voted no.