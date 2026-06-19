JD Vance defends US-Iran peace deal, slams Israeli critics, asks them not to attack their only ally in the world

US Vice President JD Vance on Thursday (local time) slammed those who criticised the US-Iran peace deal in Israel, saying that Tel Aviv couldn't just "kill your way out” of every national security problem.

Vance's remarks came hours after US President Donald Trump signed the Iran Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Versailles, France, while attending the Group of Seven (G7) leaders' dinner hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron.

Vance defends US-Iran peace deal According to a Reuters report, Vance lashed out at the Israeli critics as he defended the deal reached this week to end the war. Critics have claimed that both the US and Israel failed to restrict Tehran's missile programme and provided no clear path to dismantle the country's nuclear facilities, while constraining Israel in its war with Hezbollah militants in Lebanon.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What did JD Vance say about the US-Iran peace deal? ⌵ JD Vance defended the US-Iran peace deal, stating that Israel should not attack its only ally in the world, the United States, and expressed confidence in the negotiation outcomes to stabilize regional security. 2 Why do Israeli critics oppose the US-Iran peace deal? ⌵ Israeli critics argue that the deal fails to impose strict limitations on Iran's missile program and does not provide a clear path for dismantling its nuclear facilities, raising concerns about Israel's national security. 3 How does the US-Iran deal affect the military presence in Lebanon? ⌵ Vance stated that the agreement includes expectations for Iran to restrain Hezbollah, promoting reduced violence in Lebanon and asserting that Israeli forces should not operate recklessly in the region. 4 Should Israel be concerned about the US-Iran deal? ⌵ Critics within Israel believe that the deal compromises their security by allowing Iran to maintain its military capabilities and influence, thereby necessitating vigilance and a robust defense strategy. 5 What are the next steps following the US-Iran peace deal? ⌵ The next steps involve negotiating a comprehensive settlement over a 60-day period, focusing on Iran’s nuclear program, verification mechanisms, and addressing regional security issues.

Defending the US-Iran peace deal, Vance called Trump Israel's only ally. During a White House briefing, he issued a dual message to Israel and said, "No. 1: Donald J. Trump is the only head of state in the entire world who is sympathetic to the nation of Israel at this moment in time. If I was in the cabinet of the Israeli government, I might not be attacking the only powerful ally that I have anywhere left in the entire world."

In the second message, he said, “Some of these cabinet members in Israel who are attacking the President of the United States, I would say, is that over the last three months, two-thirds of the defensive weapons that have protected your homeland have been built by American hands... Anybody in Israel who thinks their biggest problem is the President of the United States needs to wake up and smell the reality of the situation.”

Vance slams Israeli critics He also criticised Israel's National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich for opposing the US-Iran peace deal. In an interview with The New York Times, Vance questioned, "What is your exact proposal? You’re a country of 9 million people. You can’t just kill your way out of solving every single national security problem that you have."

He added, "I find this whole freakout in Israel a little bit odd because I think that it comes from a place of mistrust, and I think that America has earned the trust of that region of the world."

Following Vance's remarks, Trump, in a Truth Social post, wrote that he encouraged everyone in West Asia to maintain their commitment to allowing negotiations to proceed. He also reiterated that Washington expects a complete ceasefire on all fronts, including Lebanon, Israel and Hezbollah.

Israeli Minister responds to JD Vance Responding to Vance's criticism of Israelis, Itamar Ben-Gvir, a minister in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet, in a post on X wrote, “This is the proposal ... To deal with the Nazis of the 21st century, just as the United States dealt with the Nazis of the 20th century.”

On Monday, Ben-Gvir also slammed the US-Iran peace deal and insisted that the Israeli military remain in Lebanon. He wrote, "Trump's agreement does not bind us. Israel is not subject to the United States, and we are an independent and sovereign nation!"

US-Israel tensions Tensions between Washington and Tel Aviv have escalated since the US president has been trying for a permanent truce with Tehran, a move that has been reportedly jeopardised by Israel time and again. Amid all this, Trump has lashed out at Netanyahu, with whom his frequent friendly phone calls are no longer friendly, The Wall Street Journal reported.

In the last few weeks, Trump and Netanyahu both downplayed the rift between them. This came after Trump yelled "f***ing crazy" at Netanyahu during a call regarding Lebanon.