JD Vance explodes after racist remarks about Usha Vance: ‘Anyone who attacks my wife can eat s—’

US Vice President JD Vance on Sunday (December 21) delivered a blunt defence of his wife, second lady Usha Vance, after racist attacks from podcaster Nick Fuentes and remarks by former Biden press secretary Jen Psaki.

“Let me be clear,” Vance told UnHerd. “Anyone who attacks my wife, whether their name is Jen Psaki or Nick Fuentes, can eat s---. That’s my official policy as vice president of the United States.”

He added that judging people based on ethnicity or religion was “disgusting” and should have no place in American politics.

Fuentes’ racist remarks Fuentes targeted both JD and Usha Vance on his podcast last month while criticising the MAGA movement.

“And now they’re all in favor of a fat, race mixer who’s married to a jeet, who named his son Vivek ... and that’s your guy? Your guy is literally a fat, gay race traitor who married a jeet ...” Fuentes said.

Usha Vance, who is of Indian descent and Hindu, was subjected to racial slurs, while Fuentes also attacked the couple’s children and mocked their names.

Vance said such rhetoric crossed a red line. “My attitude towards anybody who is calling for judging people based on their ethnic heritage, whether they’re Jewish or white or anything else, it’s disgusting,” he said.

Psaki comment draws response Vance also hit out at former White House press secretary Jen Psaki over remarks she made on the liberal I’ve Had It podcast.

“I always wonder what’s going on in the mind of his wife,” Psaki said. “Like, are you OK? Please blink four times. Come over here. We’ll save you.”

Vance grouped Psaki’s comment with Fuentes’ attacks, saying neither was acceptable.

First Indian American second lady Usha Vance is the first Indian American second lady in US history. Before her husband became vice president, she worked as a lawyer in civil litigation.

The couple met while studying at Yale Law School and have three children.

Past faith controversy The interview also comes months after Vance faced criticism over comments about religion and marriage during an October appearance at a Turning Point USA event.

Vance, who converted to Catholicism, said at the time that he hoped “eventually my wife comes to see it the same way,” but added that her Hindu faith was not a problem for him.

“But if she doesn't, then God says everybody has free will, and so that doesn't cause a problem for me,” he said.

Vance clarifies stance Responding to backlash online, Vance later wrote on X that his wife was “the most amazing blessing” in his life and had encouraged him to reengage with his faith.

