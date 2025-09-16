JD Vance hosts Charlie Kirk’s radio show, vows to honor him by being a ‘better husband and father’

Vice President JD Vance on Monday (September 15) stepped in to host The Charlie Kirk Show, honoring the influential conservative activist who was assassinated last week. Broadcasting from his ceremonial office in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, Vance told listeners that the best tribute he could offer to his friend was to strive to be a better husband and father.

“Filling in for somebody who cannot be filled in for” The livestream of the two-hour program, carried on Rumble and aired in the White House press briefing room, featured several White House and administration officials who had worked with Kirk.

“I’m filling in for somebody who cannot be filled in for, but I’ll do my best,” Vance said at the opening.

A personal loss Vance, 41, shared that he was deeply affected by the loss of his longtime friend. The two had developed a close bond nearly a decade ago, with Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, strongly backing Vance as Donald Trump’s choice for vice president last year.

Vance recalled a conversation with Kirk’s widow, Erika, who told him her husband had never raised his voice or been “cross or mean-spirited” toward her.

“I took from that moment that I needed to be a better husband and I needed to be a better father,” Vance told listeners. “That is the way I’m going to honour my friend.”

JD Vance urges public to report those celebrating Charlie Kirk’s murder JD Vance called on Americans to expose individuals who publicly celebrate the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Toward the end of the two-hour program, Vance urged listeners to take action against such behavior.

“When you see someone celebrating Charlie's murder, call them out, and hell, call their employer,” Vance told the audience.

Vance emphasized that while he and his party firmly oppose political violence, the celebration of a political assassination is equally intolerable.

“We don't believe in political violence, but we do believe in civility, and there is no civility in the celebration of political assassination,” he said.

White House officials who appeared on the show praised Kirk’s influence and described him as a dynamic leader who inspired young conservatives.

Escorting Kirk’s body home The vice president had already played a personal role in honoring Kirk, flying with Erika Kirk and the casket on Air Force Two from Utah to Arizona last week. He also canceled his planned attendance at the 24th anniversary of the September 11, 2001, attacks in New York to be in Orem, Utah, after the shooting.

Remembering Charlie Kirk Kirk, 31, was fatally shot last Wednesday (September 10) during an event at Utah Valley University. He was the founder of Turning Point USA, one of the largest conservative political organizations with a national presence on high school and college campuses.

