JD Vance India Visit LIVE: US Vice President to land in Delhi today, meet PM Modi at his residence

In Italy with family, JD Vance boarded the Air Force Two (AF2) from Rome Ciampino Airport in Rome, Italy for his visit to India. He is expected to land in India at Air Force Station, Palam in New Delhi at approximately 9.30 am. He will be formally received at 10 am. JD Vance's meeting with PM Narendra Modi is scheduled for 6 pm in the evening on Monday, April 21, at the latter's official residence, 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. Mint will be reporting LIVE on JD Vance's India visit, stay tuned for all updates.
US Vice President JD Vance, Second Lady Usha and their kids are expected to land in Delhi at 9:30 am and their formal reception is scheduled for 10 am at Delhi's Palam Airport. A formal meeting between JD Vance and PM Narendra Modi is scheduled for 6.30 pm on Monday at the prime minister's official residence, 7, Lok Kalyan Marg.
During his three-day visit, JD Vance will travel to Jaipur on Tuesday, April 22. On Wednesday, April 23, the US vice president will go to Agra. On Thursday, Vance will departure for the US. During his India visit, JD Vance will be discussing economy, trade and geopolitical ties with India during a meeting with PM Modi.
India's foreign ministry has said the visit will “provide an opportunity for both sides to review the progress in bilateral relations” and two leaders will “exchange views on regional and global developments of mutual interest.”
