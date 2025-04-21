JD Vance India Visit LIVE: US Vice President to land in Delhi today, meet PM Modi at his residence

JD Vance India Visit LIVE: United States Vice President JD Vance, Second Lady Usha Vance and their children have departed from Rome for their first official visit to India. JD Vance and his family will stay in India from April 21 to April 24 to negotiate a bilateral trade deal and unlock economic opportunities. Stay tuned for JD Vance India Visit LIVE Updates.

In Italy with family, JD Vance boarded the Air Force Two (AF2) from Rome Ciampino Airport in Rome, Italy for his visit to India. He is expected to land in India at Air Force Station, Palam in New Delhi at approximately 9.30 am. He will be formally received at 10 am. JD Vance's meeting with PM Narendra Modi is scheduled for 6 pm in the evening on Monday, April 21, at the latter's official residence, 7, Lok Kalyan Marg.