JD Vance invokes ‘I love my Indian in-laws’ after facing backlash for ‘foreign indentured servants’ remark: What he said

US Vice President JD Vance on Saturday (local time) clarified his remarks referring to H-1B visa workers as "foreign indentured servants," saying that his rhetoric was imperfect and that he wanted to target US companies and the system, not H-1B visa holders.

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In his clarification, he referred to his South Indian wife and in-laws and said, "You know where my family comes from. I love my in-laws who immigrated here from South India. We should welcome people who contribute, but we need a balanced system."

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Vance clarifies ‘indentured servant’ remark Vance clarified his comments during a CBS News town hall broadcast on Saturday night after a voter challenged his description of H-1B visa holders as “foreign indentured servants”. The woman, who said she had immigrated five years earlier and voted for Vance after gaining US citizenship, accused him of “scapegoating immigrants for the issues you’re supposed to be solving.”

The US Vice President said, "To the extent that my rhetoric has been imperfect here, that’s on me,” before explaining that he was trying to criticise the companies that bring in the workers, not the immigrant workers themselves.

He added, "So, when I say indentured servitude, that is not a criticism of H1B visa holders; that is the criticism of the company, which brings a person who sometimes will lay off an American worker and knows that if they complain, if they have disagreement with the boss, they could just lose their job… They can be shipped back, which I think gives way too much power to the employer. Maybe my rhetoric has been imperfect here… it is the criticism of the visa system that allowed people to be treated as indentured servants, as they can be shipped to their countries of origin."

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Vance’s ‘indentured servants’ controversy: What he said The controversy began earlier this month after Vance, while addressing a news conference, described H-1B visa workers as "indentured servants” and accused foreign outsourcing firms of undercutting American workers' wages. He said at the time, “If you are working as an H-1B visa worker in the United States of America, you’re earning USD 20,000 less than an American citizen hired in the same position. If you were brought in by one of these foreign outsourcing firms, you’re making USD 48,000 less than an American citizen in a similar position."

He added, "So, I’m sure that everybody here understands the game that is being played. You bring in indentured servants from outside the country, you lay off American workers and, if you’re a corporation, you make a ton of money by undercutting the wages of American workers, replacing them with people who frankly shouldn’t be in the United States of America to begin with."

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MEA condemns Vance’s remark Condemning the US Vice President's remarks, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the statement ignored the contributions of Indians to the US economy and innovation ecosystem, while asserting that talent mobility benefits both nations, ANI reported.

In a statement, the MEA said the remarks made by the US Vice President were unwarranted and "ignore the fact that Indian professionals in the United States are highly educated and skilled contributors to its economy and innovation ecosystem."

The statement further said, "Indeed, the history of the United States itself has been shaped by generations of immigrants whose labour, enterprise and innovation have contributed to its growth and prosperity. Resorting to terminology that carries painful historical and colonial legacy connotations is deeply offensive."

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About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.