JD Vance laments Donald Trump’s lengthy Congress speech in hot mic moment: ‘How you do this for…’ | Watch

Hours before United States President Donald Trump made his first address to Congress lawmakers, US Vice President JD Vance was caught lamenting about Trump’s lengthy speech, expected to last for 90 minutes.

In a hot mic moment, caught on camera, he greeted House Speaker Mike Johnson and told him, “I think the speech is going to be great, but I don’t know how you do this for 90 minutes.”

Johnson responded to Vance’s comments by slightly pushing down the microphone and saying, “The hardest thing was doing it during Biden, when his speech was a stupid campaign speech.”