JD Vance laments Donald Trump’s lengthy Congress speech in hot mic moment: ‘How you do this for…’ | Watch

US Vice President JD Vance expressed concern about President Trump's lengthy upcoming speech during a hot mic moment. He remarked to House Speaker Mike Johnson about the challenge of delivering a 90-minute address, while Johnson reflected on the difficulty of Biden's speech.

Updated5 Mar 2025, 10:40 AM IST
U.S. President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance and Speaker of the House Mike Johnson applaud during a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 4, 2025. REUTERS/Brian Snyder(REUTERS)

Hours before United States President Donald Trump made his first address to Congress lawmakers, US Vice President JD Vance was caught lamenting about Trump’s lengthy speech, expected to last for 90 minutes. 

In a hot mic moment, caught on camera, he greeted House Speaker Mike Johnson and told him, “I think the speech is going to be great, but I don’t know how you do this for 90 minutes.”

Johnson responded to Vance’s comments by slightly pushing down the microphone and saying, “The hardest thing was doing it during Biden, when his speech was a stupid campaign speech.”

First Published:5 Mar 2025, 10:40 AM IST
