JD Vance laughs off 2028 Republican Primary talk after Trump publicly praises him and Marco Rubio

Vice President JD Vance brushed aside speculation about a possible 2028 Republican primary showdown with Marco Rubio, joking that President Donald Trump was simply leaning into his reality television instincts when discussing potential successors.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday (May 13), Vance dismissed the idea that Trump was seriously orchestrating a public contest over who might inherit the Republican mantle after his presidency.

“I just don’t think it sounds like the president of the United States to have a televised competition for who would succeed him as his apprentice,” Vance said.

“I just think that’s not at all what you would expect the president to do,” he added.

Trump’s ‘Apprentice’ legacy resurfaces Trump’s comments revived memories of his years as host of the hit TV show The Apprentice, where contestants competed in business-style challenges for a job within Trump’s organization.

The President has increasingly teased the idea of future Republican leadership by publicly mentioning both Vance and Rubio as possible heirs to his political movement.

Vance suggested Trump was mostly joking when floating names publicly.

“I think it’s natural for him to joke around with us a little bit, to play around with the idea,” Vance said.

“But I can tell you, the president is as focused as any of us on making sure we do as good of a job now for the American people,” he added.

Vance calls Rubio ‘a very dear friend’ Despite growing speculation about a future rivalry, Vance emphasized his close relationship with Rubio and criticized the idea of senior administration officials openly maneuvering for future political advantage.

Vance described Rubio as “a very, very dear friend,” while arguing it would look inappropriate for officials to begin “angling for a job” so early in Trump’s second term.

Trump fuels succession speculation The latest speculation intensified after Trump openly discussed possible Republican contenders during a White House event on May 12.

While refusing to endorse either Vance or Rubio, Trump playfully encouraged supporters to cheer for their preferred candidate.

“Who’s it going to be? Is it gonna be J.D.? Is it gonna be somebody else? I don’t know,” Trump told attendees.

“Who likes J.D. Vance?” Trump asked as applause erupted.

“Who likes Marco Rubio?” he continued, before joking that the pair “sound like a good ticket.”

‘Dream team’ comment grabs attention Trump went even further by calling a hypothetical Rubio-Vance alliance a “dream team,” though he quickly clarified that he was not formally endorsing anyone.

“By the way, I do believe that's a dream team, but these are minor details,” Trump said.