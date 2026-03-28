JD Vance, ‘obsessed’ with UFO files, says they're not aliens but something else — Here's what US Vice President thinks

US Vice President JD Vance said he is “obsessed” with UFOs (unidentified flying objects) and vowed to plumb more information from the US government's “UFO file” during his tenure.
"I have not been able to spend enough time on this to really understand it, but I am going to, trust me. I'm obsessed with this," Vance told conservative Benny Johnson at ‘The Benny Show’ on Friday.
Vance said he was “really busy worrying about the economy and national security and things like that,” but promised to “get to the bottom of the UFO files” during his years as vice president.
The vice president told Johnson that there had been a couple of times when he thought he could investigate the UFO files, “I'm like, all right, we're going to Area 51, we're going out to New Mexico. We're going to sort of get to the bottom of this.” But, he said, “then the timing of the trip just didn't work out.”
Vance reiterated his promise and said, “Trust me, I'm more curious than anybody. And I've got three years of the very tippy top of the classification. I'm going to get to the bottom of it.”
However, JD Vance really turned heads when he said he doesn't think UFOs are aliens, but demons.
“I don't think they're aliens. I think they're demons,” Vance said, describing this as a Christian understanding of "celestial beings who fly around who do weird things to people."
In exact words, Vance said: “Celestial beings who fly around, who do weird things to people, I think that the desire to describe everything celestial, everything as otherworldly—to describe it as aliens. I mean, every great world religion, including Christianity, the one that I believe in, has understood that there are weird things out there, and there are things that are very difficult to explain.”
He said that when he hears about any sort of “extra natural phenomenon,” he goes to the Christian understanding that there is “a lot of good out there, but there's also some evil out there.”
One of the “devil’s great tricks” is to convince people he “never existed,” Vance added.
In February, US President Donald Trump ordered federal agencies to begin "identifying and releasing" government files related to UFOs and aliens.
Trump said he was taking the step "based on the tremendous interest shown," the same month that former US President Barack Obama said publicly that aliens were "real," though he had not seen them.
Trump told reporters that Obama "gave classified information, he is not supposed to be doing that."
Further fueling interest in aliens, the Trump administration registered the federal domain Aliens.gov in March.
However, no evidence has been produced of intelligent life beyond Earth.
Interest in UFOs and related phenomena has been renewed in recent years as the US government investigated numerous reports of seemingly supernatural aircraft, amid worries that adversaries could be testing highly advanced technologies.
In March 2024, the Pentagon released a report saying it had no proof that unidentified aerial phenomena were alien technology, with many suspicious sightings turning out to be merely weather balloons, spy planes, satellites and other normal activity.
(With AFP inputs)
Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers. <br><br> Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging. <br><br> At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism. <br><br> Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist. <br><br> Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.