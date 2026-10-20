JD Vance on 2028 presidential run: Why he says ‘there’s a chance’ he won’t contest

US Vice President JD Vance has said there is a possibility he may not run for president in 2028, citing his four young children and his wife Usha Vance’s feelings about politics. Vance, widely viewed as a potential frontrunner for the Republican presidential nomination after Donald Trump, said he would consider the decision more seriously after the November midterm elections.

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Vance was asked CBS News anchor whether there was any chance he would not enter the race.

“Of course there’s a chance,” Vance replied, acknowledging that he has not made a final decision about his political future.

The vice president pointed to his family responsibilities as one consideration, noting that his wife has never been particularly fond of politics.

“Man, we've got four little kids,” Vance said.

He added that Usha Vance “has never loved politics”, while emphasising that she supports public service.

“She loves public service,” Vance said. “I think you know you can do a lot of good in this job, and I’ve tried to do as much good as possible.”

JD Vance says he ‘hates thinking’ about 2028 presidential bid Vance also suggested that, despite widespread expectations that he will seek the Republican nomination, he has been reluctant to spend time thinking about the prospect.

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“The way that I think about life, big life decisions – my wife will tell you this – is I'm a procrastinator. I hate thinking about it,” he said.

He indicated that he would revisit the question after the midterm elections in November, which are expected to be a key political test for Republicans.

“Anything could happen, man,” Vance said. He said the immediate objective was to “elect as many good candidates as possible”.

His remarks leave open the possibility of a 2028 presidential campaign while stopping short of confirming his intention to run.

Vance and Usha Vance have four children. Their youngest child was born on July 19.

Vance’s comments suggest that family considerations could form part of his decision about whether to pursue the presidency, although he did not say they would prevent him from running.

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What has Usha Vance said about a 2028 presidential run? Usha Vance has previously indicated that she is open to whatever her husband decides about his political future.

In an interview with Fox News on August 26, the second lady said she was taking the question “one step at a time” as her husband focused on the midterm elections.

Her remarks did not rule out a presidential campaign, but suggested that the family was not treating a 2028 bid as a settled decision.

JD Vance’s position in the 2028 Republican race Vance’s comments come as speculation grows over who could succeed Trump as the Republican presidential nominee in 2028. A new poll cited in the supplied report places Vance as the frontrunner in a hypothetical Republican primary.

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