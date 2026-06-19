JD Vance on Iran deal trip: ‘Our plan is to go to Switzerland… I don’t know exactly when’

US Vice President JD Vance said on Thursday (June 18) he may delay a planned trip to Switzerland for a ceremonial signing of the Iran–US agreement, adding fresh uncertainty to the rollout of the deal aimed at ending the conflict.

“Our plan is to go to Switzerland. I don’t know exactly when,” Vance told reporters at the White House, adding, “I suspect this weekend, but I’m not sure.”

The visit was expected to help formally launch the next phase of negotiations between Washington and Tehran.

Trump says deal signed, calls it shield against “economic catastrophe” President Donald Trump said the agreement had already been signed and was designed to prevent economic fallout from the war, which had driven oil prices higher and rattled markets.

Trump said the deal would avoid “economic catastrophe” in the United States, as energy prices begin to stabilise following the ceasefire framework.

Pakistan also postpones participation in signing ceremony Pakistan reportedly postponed a planned visit by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and senior officials to Switzerland, where Islamabad was expected to host parts of the signing ceremony.

Officials cited that the ceremonial element had lost urgency after the agreement was already signed.

60-day clock starts for nuclear negotiations Vance confirmed that the 60-day timeline for broader negotiations on Iran’s nuclear programme has now begun.

“The 60-day clock… had started ticking,” he said, referring to the memorandum of understanding signed earlier in the week.

The talks are expected to focus on limits to Iran’s uranium enrichment, verification mechanisms, and long-term compliance measures.

“International waterways should be free of tolls”: Vance on Hormuz Addressing concerns over the Strait of Hormuz, Vance rejected the idea of Iran imposing transit fees on shipping through the strategic waterway.

“We believe international waterways should be free of tolls,” he said, adding that regional countries would determine a broader security framework.

He warned that if the strait is not fully open, “there’s not going to be a final deal.”

Oil flows rebound as blockade is eased Vance said more than 12.5 million barrels of oil moved through the Strait of Hormuz in a single night, signalling a strong recovery in global energy flows after months of disruption.

He added that the US easing of its naval blockade on Iran was part of the early implementation phase of the agreement.

“We’re also honoring our end of the early part of the agreement on the military side,” he said.

US military lifts blockade The US military has begun allowing maritime traffic to and from Iranian ports as part of the ceasefire-linked agreement, while maintaining a monitoring presence in the region.

Officials said American warships will remain nearby to ensure compliance with the terms of the deal.

Iran deal framed as behavior-based enforcement model Vance defended the agreement amid criticism that it is too favorable to Tehran, arguing that it will depend on compliance rather than assurances.

He said the arrangement is intended to “force Iran to change their behavior,” and stressed verification over trust.

Nuclear safeguards and uranium stockpile oversight Under the interim framework, Iran’s highly enriched uranium stockpile is expected to be diluted under international supervision, with inspectors tasked with verifying compliance.

The agreement also reiterates that Iran will not pursue nuclear weapons development, though several technical details remain unresolved.

Concerns over rollout and diplomatic coordination Vance dismissed criticism that communication around the agreement has been inconsistent, saying: “I don’t think our public messaging has been chaotic.”

However, the possible delay in the Switzerland ceremony has added questions about the pace and coordination of the deal’s implementation.

Broader geopolitical stakes remain unresolved The agreement includes a 60-day negotiation window to reach a more comprehensive settlement covering nuclear restrictions and regional security arrangements.