JD Vance on Ukraine-Russia peace deal: ‘Both sides likely to be unhappy’

US Vice President JD Vance acknowledged the difficulty of achieving a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine, saying on Fox News that “both the Russians and the Ukrainians, probably, at the end of the day, are going to be unhappy with it.” He emphasised the goal of finding a settlement “both countries can accept,” though warned it would not make “anybody super happy.”

Trump announces summit with Putin President Donald Trump announced on Friday that he will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on August 15 in Alaska to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine, which has lasted over three and a half years. Trump indicated that Russia and Ukraine were close to a ceasefire deal, which could involve Ukraine surrendering significant territory.

Zelensky firm on territorial integrity Contrasting Trump’s comments, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky asserted on Saturday that Ukraine’s constitution forbids surrendering land. He firmly stated, “Ukrainians will not gift their land to the occupiers,” rejecting any agreement that compromises Ukraine’s sovereignty.

Diplomatic talks Vance revealed that efforts are underway to organize talks involving Putin, Zelensky, and Trump, although he expressed skepticism about the productivity of a direct meeting between Putin and Zelensky before the US-Russia summit. “We’re at a point now where we’re trying to figure out, frankly, scheduling and things like that, around when these three leaders could sit down and discuss an end to this conflict,” he explained.

White House position on summit format A White House official stated on Saturday that Trump remains open to a summit including both Putin and Zelensky but preparations are currently focused on the bilateral meeting requested by Putin between the US and Russia.