JD Vance or Marco Rubio: Who will be Trump's successor? US President ‘asking advisers about 2028’

US President Donald Trump may be planning his succession in 2028. He is reportedly "casually" springing on advisers and confidants to ask — who do people favour to sit atop the GOP ticket to succeed him in 2028? JD Vance or Marco Rubio?

Sources told Axios that Trump is focused on his legacy as his last midterm elections approach.

Trump reportedly believes there are no better standard-bearers for it than US Vice President JD Vance and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Vance vs Rubio: Who does Trump favour? Axios reported that Trump favours Vance and that's why he chose him as a running mate. But Trump has notably and increasingly praised Rubio, in public and private, for his rising profile as secretary of state and national security adviser, the report added.

"Vance-Rubio is the president's dream ticket" for 2028 — "and to be clear, that's Vance on top," a Trump adviser, whom the president recently asked to share opinions about the top of the ticket, was quoted by Axios as saying.

"But would Trump be happy with a Rubio-Vance ticket? Absolutely," the source added.

Trump suggests Vance is likely heir apparent In August last year, President Donald Trump suggested that Vice President JD Vance is “most likely” the heir apparent to the Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement, the furthest he’s gone in backing Vance as a future presidential candidate, CNN had reported.

“Well, I think most likely,” Trump told reporters when asked whether Vance was MAGA’s “heir apparent.” “In all fairness, he’s the vice president,” he was quoted as saying.

Trump also proposed that Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio join for a future Republican ticket.

“I think Marco is also somebody that maybe would get together with JD in some form,” Trump was quoted by CNN as saying last year. “I also think we have incredible people, some of the people on the stage right here,” he said.

At the time, among those appearing with Trump were Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, also believed to have higher political ambitions, and Attorney General Pam Bondi.

What Rubio has said so far Rubio had told Vanity Fair last year, "If JD Vance runs for president, he's going to be our nominee, and I'll be one of the first people to support him."

Rubio had also brushed off talks of entering the 2028 race, in an interview with Fox News, by saying Vance would be a “great nominee”.