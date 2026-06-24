Donald Trump shot down JD Vance’s proposal to send Indian troops as peacekeepers in Ukraine, claims new book

US Vice President JD Vance proposed sending Indian troops to Ukraine as peacekeepers in the war-ravaged country, just days after Donald Trump assumed office as the President for a second term in January 2025. The explosive revelation was made by Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan, two New York Times journalists in their new book titled Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump.

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Indian peacekeepers in Ukraine? According to the authors, Vance made the suggestion during an Oval Office meeting on January 30, where senior administration officials discussed options for a peace deal to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The book claimed that Vance suggested utilizing non-European peacekeepers to avoid the risks of using NATO troops.

When Vance specifically suggested India or Saudi Arabia, Donald Trump chuckled and dismissed the idea, stating, “The Indians won't do that. They won't pay for something like that”.

According to the authors, Trump claimed to have a good relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but remarked that “the Indians do not ever pay for anything” regarding troop deployments.

Meeting on ending Russia-Ukraine war Providing further details, Haberman and Swan said Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, then-national security adviser Mike Waltz and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent were also among those who attended the meeting along with Keith Kellogg, whom Trump appointed as special presidential envoy for Ukraine and Russia.

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Also Read | India is improving military readiness: Pete Hegseth praises New Delhi

During the meeting, Kellogg, a retired Army Lieutenant General presented a proposal titled "An America First Plan: Trump's Historic Peace Deal for Russia-Ukraine War" in which he suggested that the US should not formally recognise Russia's claims over occupied territory, but added that Ukraine would not attempt to regain the lost territory through military action.

The proposal also called for the deployment of peacekeeping troops from France, Britain, and the Netherlands to be stationed in Ukraine. At this point, the book noted that Vance opposed the deployment of NATO troops in Ukraine, arguing that it would anger Russia.

While discussing non-European alternatives for peacekeeping deployment in Ukraine, Vance suggested Saudi Arabia and India.

“Vance suggested Saudi Arabia or India. Trump chuckled,” the book reads.

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According to the book, Trump responded by saying: “The Indians won’t do that. They won’t pay for something like that.”

Trump told Netanyahu ‘everybody is sick of you’ The authors said Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump is based on more than 1,000 interviews and takes readers behind closed doors at the White House as a small circle of loyalists works to transform both the federal government and the presidency itself.

Among other major topics that dominated Trump’s first year in office, the authors said the US President had some strong words for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the war in Gaza.

“Everybody’s sick of you, Bibi. All the Jews are sick of you. Even the two Jews on this call are sick of you,” Trump told Netanyahu in a phone call. The other two jews mentioned by Trump were Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

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About the Author Bobins Vayalil Abraham Bobins loves telling the human side of all stories, from the intersection of geopolitics, international relations, and conflicts around the world. In ...Read More ✕ Bobins Vayalil Abraham Bobins loves telling the human side of all stories, from the intersection of geopolitics, international relations, and conflicts around the world. In his nearly one-and-a-half-decade career as a journalist, Bobins has covered South Asia, the Middle East, and North America, from elections to mass protests and conflicts.

Bobins has also done extensive reporting on environmental issues, climate change, and sustainability, focusing on solutions and people working to make the planet a better place to live.

In 2018, Bobins was awarded by Times Internet for the impact of his story on Delhi tree cuttings. Bobins also loves telling the stories of Indian startups and the journey of their founders.

Total Years of Experience: 14

Years of experience at LM: Bobins has been a part of Live Mint since February 2026

Interests: When he is not tracking conflicts, Bobins loves to cook, travel across India, click photos, and watch documentaries on history. Past Experience: Before joining Live Mint, Bobins worked with The Indian Express, where he led the Global Breaking News coverage, Indiatimes, where he led the news team, covering everything trending, ANI, where the focus of his coverage was South Asia, and NBS News.

Current Role: Bobins is currently working as an Assistant Editor at Live Mint.